Brightpoint Infotech® and Brightpoint AI Honoured with Stevie® American Business Awards
Brightpoint Infotech and its sister company, Brightpoint AI, are proud to announce their recent recognition at the prestigious Stevie American Business Awards.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightpoint AI has earned the Gold Stevie Award in the category of Fastest Growing Tech Company, while Brightpoint Infotech has been awarded the Bronze Stevie Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction. This remarkable achievement highlights the dedication and innovation that both companies bring to their respective fields. The Stevie Awards are one of the world’s premier business awards, honouring organizations of all types and sizes for their outstanding performance in the workplace.
Brightpoint AI’s Gold Award for Fastest Growing Tech Company is a reflection of its rapid growth and innovation in the tech industry. This award celebrates Brightpoint AI’s significant achievements in advancing technology solutions and expanding its market presence. Dipika Mirpuri, CEO at Brightpoint AI, said, “Winning the Gold Stevie Award is an incredible honor and a clear indication of our team’s hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit. We are proud of our rapid growth and excited about the future as we continue to push the boundaries of technology.”
Brightpoint Infotech’s Bronze Award in Achievement in Customer Satisfaction underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to its clients. This accolade reflects the hard work and customer-centric approach that Brightpoint Infotech upholds in all its business practices. Navin Mirpuri, Co-Founder & President at Brightpoint Infotech, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for our dedication to customer satisfaction. This award is a testimony to our team’s commitment to our clients and their success.”
Prem Mirpuri, Co-Founder & CEO at Brightpoint Infotech, added, “Achieving this award reinforces our focus on excellence and the importance of putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled to see our efforts recognized on such a prestigious platform.
The recognition from the Stevie American Business Awards serves as a milestone for both Brightpoint Infotech and Brightpoint AI, inspiring them to continue their journey of excellence and innovation.
About Brightpoint AI
Brightpoint AI specializes in Computer Vision and Generative AI Solutions across various industries. Our AI-powered Defect Detection solution, DefectGuard, ensures quality and efficiency by actively monitoring and identifying defects while adapting to environmental changes. It offers advanced analytics to optimize production and streamline supply chain processes.
Our AI Document Intelligence Suite excels in processing inputs from emails, chat, and cloud, classifying and categorizing data, conducting intelligent searches, extracting structured data, and generating documents effortlessly. It also supports chatbot engagement, workflow automation, third-party integration, and seamless document management.
Brightpoint AI empowers industries to enhance operations and achieve unparalleled efficiency with cutting-edge AI solutions. For more information, please visit www.brightpoint.ai
About Brightpoint Infotech
Brightpoint Infotech is a Global Business Solutions Partner of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions and services, specializing in Manufacturing, Distribution, Nonprofit, Higher Education, Construction and Retail industries. The company offers end-to-end services, from consulting and implementation to training and support, to help customers leverage the power and flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Solutions.
Brightpoint Infotech also develops and delivers its own products, such as Brightpoint’s Edufin Student Information System (SIS), a comprehensive and integrated solution for managing and enhancing the education process. Brightpoint Infotech is headquartered in Florida, USA, and has offices and operations in Canada, UAE, Africa, and India. For more information, please visit www.brightpointinfotech.com.
