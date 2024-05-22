Three Rivers Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging Celebrates New Home Modifications, Invites Volunteer Participation
The project has significantly improved Brenda's safety and quality of life and most importantly her ability to live independently in her own home.”FRANKLIN, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC) Area Agency on Aging, in a collaborative effort with the Newnan-based nonprofit RiverLife, is proud to announce the successful completion of multiple home modification projects this year. Thirteen additional home modification projects throughout Carroll, Coweta, Lamar, Meriwether, Spalding and Upson counties have been funded and approved, and are now awaiting assignment and volunteers.
The Home Modification Program has already completed 11 projects in 2024. Most recently, the TRRC Aging Division recently completed a vital ramp installation project in Meriwether County for a single woman in her mid-70s named Brenda who lives with her dog and cats. Despite being in good health, Brenda experienced several falls while taking out her garbage.
“Brenda came to us last fall through a referral from her doctor, and during our screening, we identified several services she needed, including a home ramp,” TRRC Executive Director Mark Butler. “She was placed on the RiverLife waitlist in September, and thanks to our and RiverLife’s dedicated volunteers and employees, the ramp was completed in April. The project has significantly improved Brenda's safety and quality of life and most importantly her ability to live independently in her own home."
RiverLife’s mission is to transform lives by equipping volunteers to grow deep in compassion and reach wide in service to others through community outreach. It partners with nonprofits and other organizations in our community to identify people in need of yard cleanup, exterior home repair and wheelchair ramp access. The RiverLife team coordinates and leads these opportunities for volunteers to create a meaningful experience for those serving and to safely and respectfully meet the needs of those served.
TRRC is currently seeking volunteer groups, including corporate teams and individuals, to help complete these "ready-for-assignment" projects. Ready for assignment status means those projects are funded, screened and approved. Construction management and materials are supplied by TRRC. No construction skill sets are necessary for a group to adopt one of these ready for assignment projects. TRRC will provide management and onsite instruction. Participants of any age welcomed to participate as long as minors have participation permission forms signed by their guardians.
“This is an ideal project for a church group, school group or civic group to adopt. Most of the projects can be done in one 6 to 8 hour day,” said Emily Rogers. To learn more about individual and group volunteer opportunities, please contact TRRC Aging Division Assistant Director Emily Rogers at erogers@threeriversrc.com.
