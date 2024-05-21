Rebuilding Southern Illinois: Interstate, roundabout projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, May 21 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout region and Illinois





CARBONDALE - Entering one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in Southern Illinois are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Twelve major projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $545 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Southern Illinois and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the 12 major projects in Southern Illinois, one is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining 11 are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2028.





• Interstate 57, mileposts 66-75, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over the Big Muddy River in Jackson County began in spring 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

• I-57, mileposts 75-85, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Marcum Branch and Gun Creek in Franklin County begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2028. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

• I-57, mileposts 85-92, expansion to six lanes and replacement of structures over Dodds Creek in Jefferson County begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2026. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

• I-57/64, Illinois 15 interchange reconstruction in Jefferson County is anticipated to begin in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

• I-24, milepost 27.5, bridge replacement in Massac County began in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in 2024. Traffic will use a crossover configuration.

• I-24, mileposts 0-13, resurfacing and bridge repairs in Johnson and Williamson counties begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Lane closures are anticipated.

• I-24 bridge deck and bridge painting on the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2027. Traffic delays are expected.

• Illinois 146 in Vienna from U.S. 45 to east of I-24 in Johnson County includes pavement widening to accommodate a center turn lane, multiuse path extension and a roundabout at Illinois 146 and Red Bud Lane. The project began in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Daytime and nighttime lane closures with detours for the roundabout construction are expected.

• Illinois 149 at I-57 in Franklin County includes construction of roundabouts at I-57 ramp intersections, pavement reconstruction, bridge repairs, multiuse path and sidewalk. The project began in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Daytime and nighttime lane closures are expected.

• I-64 from Washington County Line to I-57 near Mt. Vernon in Jefferson County includes pavement reconstruction and bridge work. The project began in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026. Crossovers with daytime and nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

• Illinois 14 in McLeansboro at the abandoned railroad underpass in Hamilton County includes old railroad bridge removal, elevation adjustment and construction of new pavement, curbs, gutters and storm sewers. The project is expected to begin in 2024 and completed in 2025. Road closure with detour is anticipated.

• Illinois 13 from Spillway Road to Shawnee Trail in Williamson County includes pavement widening, resurfacing, traffic signals, bridge replacement over Crab Orchard Lake and a multiuse path. The project is anticipated to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027. Daytime and nighttime lane closures are expected.





"Investing in the infrastructure of Southern Illinois not only creates new job opportunities but also demonstrates the state's commitment to our region's economic potential," said state Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). "I'm excited to see these initiatives move forward, bringing much-needed upgrades and improvements and ensuring our infrastructure remains safe and resilient for the future."





"I am excited by the state's commitment to Southern Illinois and the improvement of the region's infrastructure and economy," said state Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro). "With this significant investment, we can ensure that Southern Illinois continues to grow and thrive for generations to come."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"I want to thank the Illinois Department of Transportation leadership and Gov. Pritzker for their continued investments in our downstate infrastructure," said Robert Spencer, mayor of Pinckneyville and president of the Southern Illinois Mayors Association. "These Rebuild Illinois capital projects are improving our transportation systems to make Southern Illinois safer and more modern, all while creating good-paying jobs for our residents."





Accomplishments through March 31 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 miles of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in Southern Illinois that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."



