Tamakia "TJ" Edwards to Serve as Executive Director of the Illinois Capital Development Board

ILLINOIS, May 21 - The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) appointed Tamakia "TJ" Edwards, a proven leader and change agent, to serve as the agency's next Executive Director. Edwards currently works as the Chief Strategy Officer at Comprehensive Construction Consulting Inc., and previously served as the Chief of Staff for the CDB from 2020 to 2023.





"Tamakia "TJ" Edwards brings vast construction management experience to this role, and I am confident that she will lead the CDB into the future," said Governor JB Pritzker. "As we continue to construct and rehabilitate facilities across the state, I know that TJ will provide the leadership we need to continue delivering projects on time and in budget."





Edwards began her career with the federal government at the General Services Administration's (GSA) Public Buildings Service. As a key member of the regional leadership team at GSA, she was responsible for long-range planning of the organization's real property assets. Her portfolio included major renovations, adaptive reuse of existing assets, and new construction projects. While at GSA, Edwards served as a Cost Estimator, Project Engineer, Design Coordinator, Capital Construction Lead Engineer, and Capital Construction Program Manager.





"It is truly an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to support and champion all the incredible work done at the Capital Development Board," said Edwards. "I look forward to rejoining and working alongside our team again."





As the Chief of Staff of CDB, she set the tone, direction, and vision for the organization's growth and partnered with the Board and staff to optimize day-to-day operations and deliver against key business objectives. With a value-add mindset and an eye towards the future, Edwards continually distinguishes herself as a growth driver, value creator, and successful business partner to her leadership teams.





"It is an absolute pleasure to welcome TJ back to CDB as our Executive Director," said CDB's current Chief of Staff Darnita A. Lee. "I eagerly look forward to working under her leadership and executing her vision that will aid our agency in building a better Illinois."





CDB oversees the construction of new state facilities, such as prisons, state parks, mental health institutions, and college and university projects. In addition, CDB is responsible for renovation and rehabilitation projects at over 8,770 state-owned buildings spread over more than 100 million square feet of floor space. In this responsibility, CDB actively promotes the economic development of minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities businesses in the construction field as participants on CDB projects.





Edwards supports diversity efforts personally and professionally as evidenced by her service to the Indian Boundary YMCA and volunteer role as a job coach with the People's Resource Center. She is also a former Hinsdale District 86 school board member, where she served on the Cultural Equity and Leadership Team and Special Facilities Committee.





Edwards received a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.