Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Awards the 2024 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year

Keith Hill's 1933 Ford Coupe was named the Goodguys 2024 Tanks Inc. Hot Rod of the Year

Pinkee's Rod Shop built this dry lakes racing inspired '33 Ford Coupe that was just named the Goodguys 2024 Tanks Inc. Hot Rod of the Year.

A Vintage Cadillac engine was detailed and updated with modern electronic fuel injection.

The interior was stitched in brown leather and has many custom made accessories.