Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Awards the 2024 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year
Pinkee's Rod Shop built this dry lakes racing inspired '33 Ford Coupe that was just named the Goodguys 2024 Tanks Inc. Hot Rod of the Year.
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association awarded Keith Hill and his 1933 Ford five-window coupe as the Tanks, Inc. 2024 Hot Rod of the Year.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association announced their second “Top 12 of the Year” winner during the 18th BASF Nashville Nationals this past weekend to Keith Hill and his 1933 Ford five-window coupe as the Tanks, Inc. 2024 Hot Rod of the Year!
The coupe, built by Pinkee’s Rod Shop in Windsor, Colorado, was inspired by the vintage land speed racers that ran on the dry lakes in the late ‘40s. With its severely chopped top, low-slung stance, more louvers than you can count, and a vintage 331c.i. Cadillac powerplant, Keith’s ’33 just looks, sounds and exudes the true hot rod attitude.
To earn this sought-after award, vehicles must be older than 1948, show up to the event with a minimum of 500 miles on the odometer and finish a reliability run that consisted of over 100 miles of scenic Tennessee back roads, some of which were traversed in the rain. Contestants also had to make a drag strip run at the conclusion of the day once back at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Keith and Pinkee’s have traveled this road before as they worked together nine years ago on a different three-window coupe which won the Goodguys 2015 Hot Rod of the Year title. The new Coupe is a five-window model with a much more aggressive persona and is coated in a period-perfect Woodcock Brown based color, straight from a vintage paint sample book.
The ’33 is packed with classic hot rod parts including a boxed frame, four-inch dropped beam axle, split wishbone front suspension and Winters quick change rearend. While the engine may look vintage, it is actually fueled by a custom electronic fuel injection system and uses a modern overdrive manual transmission for smooth performance and power.
Goodguys will be crowning 10 more vehicles to complete their “Top 12” program throughout the 2024 season which includes Muscle Car, Street Machine, Truck of the Year and other top categories for classic vehicles. See their 2024 event schedule to find an event near you.
Congratulations to Keith Hill and the team at Pinkee’s Rod Shop for being named the Goodguys 2024 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year.
