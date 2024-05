Philotimo Group wins GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2024 ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE AWARDS for establishing GEM Institute in Timor-Leste

Themelina Tammy Kassiou GEM Institute Classroom GEM Institute Learning in Action

Global training and labour mobilisation company, the Philotimo Group, has won a GOLD STEVIE AWARD in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for the Gem Institute.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global training and labour mobilisation company, the Philotimo Group, founded by respected Australian entrepreneur, Themelina (Tammy) Kassiou, has won a GOLD STEVIE AWARD in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for the launch of the Gem Institute , in Dili, Timor-Leste.The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awardsfor 22 years.More than 1,000 nominations from organisations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. The Philotimo Group received the GOLD STEVIE Award for Excellence in Innovation in Consumer Product & Service Industries - Up to 100 Employees.“The 11th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller said.“The organisations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity.”Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised with such a wonderful award. The award is testament to the work of my amazing team and also the wonderful people of Timor-Leste in helping to bring to fruition such a progressive and much needed education and training institute,” Philotimo Group Chair, Tammy Kassiou , said.“The GEM Institute is the first of its kind in Timor-Leste and focuses on providing a broad range of English language courses designed to equip the people of Timor-Leste with employment-ready skills across the legal, health and wellness, aged care and tourism and hospitality sectors in English speaking environments.“The GEM Institute provides much needed industry focused English learning for the people of Timor-Leste. The Australian economy is facing a significant worker shortfall of hundreds of thousands across the health, caring, hospitality and general business sectors. The shortfall represents jobs that urgently need to be filled in order for organisations to deliver essential services and achieve growth.“Timor-Leste offers the opportunity for highly motivated, skilled and English-speaking job ready people to work in Australia.“The GEM Institute will provide critical job readiness for many Timor-Leste people looking to work in Australia.”The GEM Institute has already commenced delivery of a number of courses including:. English for Healthcare ProfessionalsThe course is designed for healthcare professionals such as student nurses, nurses, paramedics and doctors that work or intend to work in English speaking environments or are studying to pursue careers in these areas.. English for the Legal SectorThe course is designed for students with a legal background or participants that want to develop a higher level of professional English through topics related to law. It is ideal for participants that are preparing for legal exams or the study of law in an English-speaking country.. English for BusinessThe course is designed to help people improve their English for business or work in English speaking working environments across a broad range of sectors.. English for Tourism and HospitalityThe GEM Institute offers a range of Certificate Three courses across travel and tourism, events and baking, cooking and hospitality. In addition it also provides foundation skills courses, short courses and first aid.Aged care courses are now also being provided with many more expected to be added to the program in 2024 and beyond.“Our goal is to ensure that the people of Timor-Leste have access to world-leading industry focused English courses that not only equip them with the skills to communicate at a high level in English speaking working environments, but that will also enable them to excel in these sectors as high performing professionals,” Kassiou said.“We have worked with industry leaders to ensure the courses are of the highest standard and meet the specific needs of key employment sectors. Timor-Leste is a key strategic and geographic partner of Australia and we look forward to supporting the mobilisation of talented, enthusiastic and highly capable Timor-Leste workers to Australia.”The GEM Institute is located in Dili. English courses are delivered by highly trained and experienced trainers. Institute facilities include cutting edge technology ensuring that teachers and tutors are able to deliver the courses using interactive and immersive learning techniques.About the Philotimo GroupFounded by Australian entrepreneur and industry stalwart, Themelina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, the Philotimo Group is the parent company for a number of businesses including Industry Safety Assessment and Training (ISAT), a Timor-Leste based business highly respected for its services in providing training and job capability preparation to a broad range of industries. The business plays a key role in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental, and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors.Services provided by ISATISAT provides high quality training and professional development services in Timor-Leste to support the need for semi-skilled and skilled workers to join the growing number of companies wanting to engage local people for their businesses in East Timor and internationally. This work facilitates the deployment of skilled workers across businesses and industries within Timor-Leste and overseas. In addition, it also trains and upskills local people to international standard and assists them to find employment. As a result, local Timor-Leste people have a pathway to employment across a broad range of industries and are even able to gain the skills and support needed to pursue their own business start-up goals.