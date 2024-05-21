Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Celebrates Int'l Influences Keeping Vancouver the 'Playground of the Rich & Famous'
From the arrival of Stefano Ricci's S/S Collection to the Stefano Bemer Trunk Show, this West Coast city is thirsty for attention and attracts luxury purveyors.
With each issue of Folio.YVR, we continue to celebrate the West Coast and share the influences that make Vancouver the Canadian city everyone wants a piece of.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine publisher EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications (ELL Comms) has released Issue #25 May, which focuses on celebrating the international personalities and brands reaffirming Vancouver's value in the luxury trade and experiences. Its unique blend of natural beauty, vibrant arts scene, and high-end fashion and culture make the city a must-visit luxury destination.
— Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC
The ten stories include lead features on Tommaso Melani, the CEO of Stefano Bemer, and his recent Trunk Show at the Style by Sarai showroom. We also delve into the award-winning YouTube superstar Hayato 'Cateen' Sumino's performance at the VMO's season finale with Maestro Ken Hsieh. Additionally, Folio.YVR shares the intriguing backstory of Punjabi mega-star Diljit Dosanjh, who sold out BC Place Stadium.
"Besides these incredibly accomplished persons, we share a journey of four diverse Canadian artists. Originally from Powell River, sommelier-turned-stylist Karla Welch sent six celebrities down the red carpet at this year's Met Gala. Jaxon Howell's bespoke hat-making brand is set to launch IRL, Fiona Ackerman's 'Paper Trail' exhibition at Gallery Jones, and LYLE XOX's golden collaboration with Ballet BC left us speechless," shared Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC.
Issue #25 also takes all on a journey through the unique luxury experiences offered in Vancouver. From the Hummer EV SUV, a symbol of cutting-edge technology and luxury, to the Watches and Wonders event in Geneva, a celebration of horological excellence, and a sneak peek at the city's newest hospitality hotspot - Prophecy, a testament to Vancouver's vibrant culinary scene. Replacing Prohibition downstairs at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, this At Home Hospitality effort with award-winning mixologist Jeff Savage promises a unique cocktail experience that is sure to intrigue.
What Makes Folio.YVR Unique?
Siwak is proud to provide the world with the only elevated luxury publication that dedicates at least 80% of the content to BC-based stories, showcasing the unique blend of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and luxury lifestyle that makes Vancouver repeatedly make the annual 'best place to live' and 'highest cost of living' lists. This dedication is a testament to Siwak's commitment to promoting and celebrating the local luxury scene.
All issues contain image-heavy stories in a hybrid format that capitalizes on offering the print experience through a flippable format on issuu.com—the same platform that international magazines like Ocean Drive, Robb Report, and Forbes Small Report favour. Additionally, the magazine contains no advertising and is available on the issuu platform with free downloads.
Siwak pushed into 2024 with an expanded presence in the city and continues to present the world with an even larger perspective on Canada's third largest city, after Toronto and Montreal. With a curated database of over 35,000 persons and an affiliate distribution program of over 50,000, this advertising-free magazine of curated sponsored content garners support from the city's upper echelons of business, hospitality, finance, philanthropy, and entertainment.
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and includes a publishing portfolio of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and EcoLuxLifestyle.co. Each title is available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print) and comprises curated, sponsored, custom, and editorial content.
About Helen Siwak, CEO & Publisher
A passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Siwak arrived in Vancouver in 1989. She quickly launched the seminal underground magazine 'In Hell's Belly' - the city's first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for TV/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider. (Full profile at authory.com). In 2019, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine, Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, collaborating with luxury brands Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti, and in August 2023, launched a quarterly magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs.
