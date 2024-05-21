DoHS Secretary Issues Statement on Budget Restoration

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) Cabinet Secretary, Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., today released the following statement regarding the conclusion of the special session:

“Today’s restoration of more than $183 million in funds will allow DoHS to continue to provide essential services through its Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Behavioral Health, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Social Services, and the Office of Drug Control Policy. Of the funds, more than $89 million will remedy the anticipated Medicaid shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025.

We heard legislators' concerns about the need for transparency in the spending of funds they have appropriated and the need for essential services to be funded. The Department is committed to providing this transparency and continuing to analyze reimbursement rates for all providers of services.

As appropriate and feasible, DoHS will continue to make adjustments to rates as necessary for providers as early as July. The Department appreciates the work of the Legislature and thanks each member for their time and attention to the crucial needs of West Virginia’s most vulnerable residents.”

