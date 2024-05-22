Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 22, in honor of former lawmaker, legislative director Bob Ashley

Ashley served in the West Virginia Legislator for 30 years, proudly representing the people of Roane, Jackson, Clay, Gilmer, Wood, and Pleasants counties. Gov. Justice later appointed Ashley as Legislative Director. Most recently, Ashley served as a regional representative.
