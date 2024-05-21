Concept3D Enhances Admissions Process with FlippedApp Integration into Slate CRM
Optimizing Recruitment with Advanced Data Integration and Seamless User Experience
This collaboration between FlippedApp and Slate CRM is poised to transform how institutions attract and process prospective students, ensuring a smoother and more effective admissions experience.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, a leader in delivering innovation to improve student life, today announced the integration of its FlippedApp with Slate by Technolutions. This integration marks a significant advancement in the way higher education admissions professionals engage high school students to meet their enrollment objectives.
— Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D
FlippedApp, an innovative platform for personalized student and university matching, revolutionizes the admissions journey by offering unparalleled student profiles and powerful tools for engaging with potential applicants. This cutting-edge integration with Slate CRM empowers institutions to effortlessly oversee and engage with prospective student profiles, enhancing recruitment strategies and simplifying admissions procedures.
"We are thrilled about the integration of FlippedApp with Slate and the value it brings to admissions teams," said Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D. "This collaboration is poised to transform how institutions attract and process prospective students, ensuring a smoother and more effective admissions experience."
Alexander Clark, Technolutions Founder & CEO, added, “As a Slate Silver Preferred Partner, Concept3D is dedicated to supporting higher education institutions in their recruitment efforts and helping them stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. By leveraging the combined strengths of Concept 3D's innovative technology and Slate's robust CRM platform, colleges and universities can create personalized experiences that resonate with prospective students and drive enrollment success.”
Concept3D also recently appointed Jerick Togami as the General Manager of FlippedApp. With extensive experience in tech innovation and market strategy, Togami is set to lead FlippedApp into new territories within the higher education market. "I am excited to lead FlippedApp at such a pivotal time. Our integration with Slate opens new doors for enhancing how colleges and universities engage with candidates," said Togami.
About Concept3D
Concept3D offers a comprehensive platform that enhances the campus experience for prospective and current students through interactive maps, virtual tours, event management and now student matching management solutions. By enabling administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning, immersive online experiences, Concept3D improves campus communication and recruitment, engaging both current and prospective students. Serving more than 700 universities and colleges, Concept3D has established itself as a leader in the higher education technology space for more than a decade.
About Slate
Over 1,800 colleges and universities trust Slate by Technolutions to manage their admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement needs. Slate has been developed exclusively for higher education and is the preeminent solution for recruiting students and donors, providing the best combination of qualified services, value for money, and experience.
About Technolutions
Founded in 1994, Technolutions has become the standard-bearer for admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement technology. Technolutions prides itself on its innovative and first-to-market solutions which support transformational change in the world of higher education.
