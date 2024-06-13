Pro-Active Engineering Announces New Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-Active Engineering, a leader in PCB engineering and manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Graumann as its Chief Executive Officer.
“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Pro-Active Engineering,” Robert said. “Together, we will accelerate our mission to deliver top-tier engineering solutions, while driving strategic initiatives to ensure long-term growth and customer satisfaction. We will leverage the strengths of our existing team to continue providing exceptional service to our customers.”
With a career in manufacturing spanning over two decades, Robert brings a wealth of experience driving transformative growth and operational excellence across several industries. He began his career in management consulting with Ernst & Young and Booz Allen Hamilton prior to taking on leadership roles at Johnson Controls, Rexnord and Charter Manufacturing. Robert’s leadership experience also includes Group President and COO of Manchester Tank and President of WorkSpace+. Most recently, he served as CEO of TRIARC Corporation, where he led significant operational improvements and strategic realignment. Under his guidance, TRIARC successfully navigated complex market challenges, achieving notable growth in profitability and operational efficiency.
“Robert's extensive experience and proven leadership abilities make him the ideal choice to lead Pro-Active Engineering forward,” said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock Yieldco. “His strategic vision and commitment to excellence are aligned with Pro-Active’s core values, and will be invaluable as the company continues to grow and innovate.”
Robert holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and a Master of Engineering Management from the McCormick School of Engineering. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with distinction.
Robert’s extensive leadership experience and ability to effectively integrate strategy with operations will be invaluable as Pro-Active continues to expand its market presence and enhance technological capabilities. Under Robert's leadership, Pro-Active Engineering is poised for a new phase of innovation and growth, with a continued commitment to delivering superior solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.
About Pro-Active Engineering
Pro-Active Engineering specializes in comprehensive PCB design and PCBA solutions for a range of high-tech industries. Established in 1996 and based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, the company offers end-to-end services from prototyping to mass production, with a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With key certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR and Joint Certification Program (JCP) registration, Pro-Active is equipped to handle complex design and manufacturing challenges, ensuring high standards and efficient service.
