Airsupply Tools Expands Operations with Move to New Eastgate Mall Facility to Support Growing Defense and MRO Demand

Expanded facility increases production capacity and strengthens tool control capabilities for defense and industrial maintenance partners.

The new facility positions us to continue building innovative, compliant tool control solutions that directly support the readiness and efficiency of our military and industrial partners.” — Matt Mannell, CEO of Airsupply Tools

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airsupply Tools , LLC (“Airsupply”) is pleased to announce the relocation of its operations to an expanded facility at 5340 Eastgate Mall, San Diego, CA 92121. This move represents a major investment in the company’s infrastructure and scalability, enabling Airsupply to better support large distributors, government contractors, and military maintenance operations with high-volume, compliant tool control and MRO solutions.The state-of-the-art facility increases Airsupply’s manufacturing capacity and distribution efficiency, allowing for higher production throughput, faster turnaround times, and enhanced quality control. The new location will support the company’s continued growth in providing patented tool control systems and custom-built toolkits designed to meet stringent military specifications and industrial compliance standards.“This move is a significant milestone for Airsupply,” said Matt Mannell, CEO of Airsupply Tools. “The new Eastgate Mall facility gives us the scale and flexibility to serve our customers with even greater precision and responsiveness. It positions us to continue building innovative, compliant tool control solutions that directly support the readiness and efficiency of our military and industrial partners.”Airsupply Tools’ expanded facility will also strengthen the company’s ability to deliver audit-ready toolkits and shadow-foam systems that reduce Foreign Object Damage (FOD), improve inspection readiness, and align with NAVAIR Tool Control Manual (TCM) requirements. The added space and modernized operations ensure the company can scale to meet the evolving needs of end-users across aerospace, defense, and commercial maintenance sectors.Located in the heart of San Diego’s military and aerospace corridor, the Eastgate Mall facility positions Airsupply Tools closer to key defense partners and maintenance operations. The expanded space enhances the company’s ability to design, manufacture, and deliver mission-critical tool control systems with the precision and reliability required by military and industrial customers. Airsupply’s continued investment in advanced manufacturing and compliance-driven processes reinforces its role as a trusted partner for MRO teams and distributors nationwide.About Airsupply ToolsAirsupply Tools, LLC is a business-to-business wholesale supplier of tool control solutions and industrial maintenance products. The company manufactures custom tool kits, tool pouches and tool storage solutions, and is an industrial distributor of products from companies such as Matco, Stanley Black & Decker, Massif, and Krylon. Its patented toolbox shadowing system improves workplace organization and streamlines operations that improve quality metrics and meet stringent NAVAIR Tool Control Manual requirements in military applications. Airsupply provides maintenance, repair, and operational solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide, ensuring they receive high-quality tools designed for efficiency, safety, and precision. To learn more about Airsupply, visit airsupplytools.com.

