The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan made an entry in a book condolences at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran

21 May 2024

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan made an entry in a book condolences at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On May 21, 2024, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat, where mourning events are being held in connection with the demise of the President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials persons as a result of a helicopter accident.

In the reception hall of the Embassy, R.Meredov made an entry in a of condolences, on behalf of the Leadership and people of Turkmenistan, expressing deep sympathies to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to all the people of Iran.

