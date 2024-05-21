Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 21, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:56 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

May 21, 2024

 

In the House of Representatives

 

Natalie Mihalek resigns from the Finance Committee

Thomas Kutz is elected to the Finance Committee

Thomas Kutz resigns from the Children & Youth Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Children & Youth Committee

Robert Mercuri resigns from the Game and Fisheries Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

Valerie Gaydos resigns from the Housing & Community Development Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Housing & Community Development Committee

Jonathan Fritz resigns from the Insurance Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Insurance Committee

James Rigby resigns from the Local Government Committee

Jonathan Fritz is elected to the Local Government Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Pickett

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 443       Commerce

HR 444       Transportation

HR 445       Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 446       Health

 

HB 2308    State Government

HB 2309    Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2310    Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2311    Education

HB 2312    Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 478           To Appropriations

HB 1743        To Appropriations

HB 2220        To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

SB 739           From Health to Insurance

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 324          From Commerce as Committed

HR 419          From Health as Committed

HR 432          From Health as Committed

HR 433          From Health as Committed

HR 440          From Health as Committed

HR 442          From Housing & Community Development as Committed

HR 411          From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 417          From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Amended

HR 426          From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 429          From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 431          From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 435          From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 440          From Transportation as Committed

HR 444          From Transportation as Committed

          

HB 1958        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2138        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2208        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2064        From Commerce as Amended

HB 2132        From Commerce as Amended

HB 2196        From Commerce as Amended

HB 2092        From Finance as Amended

HB 1963        From Health as Amended

HB 2127        From Health as Amended

HB 126          From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1064        From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1179        From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1387       From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1964        From Transportation as Amended

HB 2182        From Transportation as Amended

HB 2301        From Transportation as Committed

 

SB 721           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 126           From Finance as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 297

 

HB 1021

HB 1486

HB 2233

HB 2235

HB 2251

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 296

A Resolution designating February 2, 2024, as "Rheumatoid Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.              

201-1

HR 406

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2024 as "Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 22, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

