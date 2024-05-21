Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 21, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:56 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

May 21, 2024

In the House of Representatives

Natalie Mihalek resigns from the Finance Committee

Thomas Kutz is elected to the Finance Committee

Thomas Kutz resigns from the Children & Youth Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Children & Youth Committee

Robert Mercuri resigns from the Game and Fisheries Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

Valerie Gaydos resigns from the Housing & Community Development Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Housing & Community Development Committee

Jonathan Fritz resigns from the Insurance Committee

Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Insurance Committee

James Rigby resigns from the Local Government Committee

Jonathan Fritz is elected to the Local Government Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Pickett

Communications Received From the Senate

Bills Referred

HR 443 Commerce

HR 444 Transportation

HR 445 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 446 Health

HB 2308 State Government

HB 2309 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2310 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2311 Education

HB 2312 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 478 To Appropriations

HB 1743 To Appropriations

HB 2220 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

SB 739 From Health to Insurance

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 324 From Commerce as Committed

HR 419 From Health as Committed

HR 432 From Health as Committed

HR 433 From Health as Committed

HR 440 From Health as Committed

HR 442 From Housing & Community Development as Committed

HR 411 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 417 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Amended

HR 426 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 429 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 431 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 435 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 440 From Transportation as Committed

HR 444 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1958 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2138 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2208 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2064 From Commerce as Amended

HB 2132 From Commerce as Amended

HB 2196 From Commerce as Amended

HB 2092 From Finance as Amended

HB 1963 From Health as Amended

HB 2127 From Health as Amended

HB 126 From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1064 From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1179 From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1387 From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 1964 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2182 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2301 From Transportation as Committed

SB 721 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 126 From Finance as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 297

HB 1021

HB 1486

HB 2233

HB 2235

HB 2251

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 296 A Resolution designating February 2, 2024, as "Rheumatoid Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 406 A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2024 as "Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.