Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Communications Received
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
May 21, 2024
In the House of Representatives
Natalie Mihalek resigns from the Finance Committee
Thomas Kutz is elected to the Finance Committee
Thomas Kutz resigns from the Children & Youth Committee
Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Children & Youth Committee
Robert Mercuri resigns from the Game and Fisheries Committee
Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee
Valerie Gaydos resigns from the Housing & Community Development Committee
Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Housing & Community Development Committee
Jonathan Fritz resigns from the Insurance Committee
Jeffrey Olsommer is elected to the Insurance Committee
James Rigby resigns from the Local Government Committee
Jonathan Fritz is elected to the Local Government Committee
Communications Received From the Senate
Bills Referred
HR 443 Commerce
HR 444 Transportation
HR 445 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 446 Health
HB 2308 State Government
HB 2309 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2310 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2311 Education
HB 2312 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 478 To Appropriations
HB 1743 To Appropriations
HB 2220 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
SB 739 From Health to Insurance
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 324 From Commerce as Committed
HR 419 From Health as Committed
HR 432 From Health as Committed
HR 433 From Health as Committed
HR 440 From Health as Committed
HR 442 From Housing & Community Development as Committed
HR 411 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 417 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Amended
HR 426 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 429 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 431 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 435 From Tourism, Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 440 From Transportation as Committed
HR 444 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1958 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2138 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2208 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2064 From Commerce as Amended
HB 2132 From Commerce as Amended
HB 2196 From Commerce as Amended
HB 2092 From Finance as Amended
HB 1963 From Health as Amended
HB 2127 From Health as Amended
HB 126 From Housing & Community Development as Amended
HB 1064 From Housing & Community Development as Amended
HB 1179 From Housing & Community Development as Amended
HB 1387 From Housing & Community Development as Amended
HB 1964 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2182 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2301 From Transportation as Committed
SB 721 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 126 From Finance as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HR 297
HB 1021
HB 1486
HB 2233
HB 2235
HB 2251
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating February 2, 2024, as "Rheumatoid Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2024 as "Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
