AristotleK12 Recognized by SIIA as Best Administrative Solution
AristotleK12 earns prestigious industry recognitionWASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AristotleK12, developed and distributed by Sergeant Laboratories, was named the best administrative solution of 2024 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Education Technology products across the country and around the world.
"We are honored and thrilled to receive this award from SIAA. We are humbled by the recognition and look forward to further innovation. Most notably, we are immensely grateful to our customers for their trust and support. They inspire us to be better, and without them, none of this would be possible.” Eric Anderholm, Chief Executive Officer, Sergeant Laboratories.
This is the first SIAA CODiE award nomination and win for AristotleK12. This announcement comes on the heels of a successful start of 2024 for AristotleK12, having received a variety of accolades, including the Tech & Learning Award of Excellence in Secondary Education, finalist in Cool Tool – Product or Service, Cool Tool- Product or Service Setting a Trend, and Cool Tool- Student Data Privacy Solution in EdTech Digest's EdTech Awards. As well as an active nomination for Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, with the winner expected to be announced in June 2024.
“The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors. We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award victors!” says Chris Mohr, President of SIIA.
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual Winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.
A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/
About the CODiE Awards
Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards. It is not a participation Award, it is earned. Our unique Expert Review process provides tremendous value for each Nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert Judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists’ products receive a second round and Peer review by industry leaders. Thus, even for nominees that don’t win, they get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Sergeant Laboratories
Sergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, visit sgtlabs.com.
