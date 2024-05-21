New York Regional Single-Family Home Price Increase 8.9% in April 2024

OneKey MLS, reporting detailed statistics on home sales in the New York regional area, reported a closed median home price of $670,000 for single-family homes.

FARMINGDALE, NY, USA, May 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Regional Single-Family Home Price Increase 8.9% in April 2024OneKeyMLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For April 2024, OneKey MLS reported a regional, single-family, closed median sale price of $670,000, an 8.9% increase over the price of $615,000 from April 2023. For condominiums, OneKey MLS reported a closed median sale price of $507,000, a 3.5% increase over last April’s $490,000 price. The closed median sale price of co-ops was $290,000 representing a slight increase over the $289,000 price reported in April 2024.In April, single-family closed sales activity saw a 1.9% increase with 2,488 transactions, compared to 2,442 transactions in the same month last year. There were 501 condo closed sales transactions reported representing an 8.9% year-over-year increase in activity. OneKeyMLS reported 556 co-op closed sales transactions in April 2024 compared to 575 transactions the previous year, representing a 3.3% decrease in sales.A positive indicator in April was the increase in the number of new listings added to the MLS database. OneKey MLS reported 7,636 new listings, which represents the total of single-family, condo, and co-ops, in April 2024 compared to 6,791 reported the prior year. With more available inventory, consumers have more choices.OneKey MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from 12 counties making up the regional MLS service area, and reports individually on each county therein. To find more detailed regional and county-based statistics about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit marketstats.onekeymls.comAbout OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is one of the nation’s leading Multiple Listing Services, serving 47,000+ real estate professionals and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides reliable property listing data, invaluable market insights, and an extensive suite of innovative industry tools and services.