JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. Enhances Website Design and Introduces Green Initiatives for Indianapolis Businesses
JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. revamps its website and introduces eco-friendly Energy Management services to better serve Indianapolis businesses.
We recognize the significance of energy efficiency in today's climate change. Our GESC energy management system is crafted to help businesses in lowering their carbon footprint and operational costs.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JMI Mechanical Services, Inc., a family-owned and locally operated mechanical contractor, proudly announces the launch of its redesigned website and new green initiatives aimed at better serving the Indianapolis community.
With a history of excellence spanning over four decades, JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. continues its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The newly redesigned website is accessible and features a sleek and user-friendly interface that is designed to make your browsing experience comfortable and easy. The improved design makes it a breeze for visitors to navigate through the site and access valuable information about JMI Mechanical Services, Inc.'s wide range of services.
"We are excited to unveil our revamped website, reflecting our dedication to serving our community with excellence and innovation," said Brandon Bowman, Vice President of JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. "The new design enhances user experience and allows us to showcase our expanded service offerings and commitment to environmental sustainability." The additional content on the website educates our prospects and clients on the transparency of our services.
The website now includes more comprehensive content detailing JMI Mechanical Services, Inc.'s services tailored to meet the needs of businesses in Indianapolis and beyond. From HVAC services, including installations and repairs, to plumbing services and maintenance contracts, JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. remains the trusted partner for mechanical services in the region. Besides the expanded content for their services, they have also added a blog to the website with self-help basic diagnostic articles for their current and future clients to use prior to calling on JMI Mechanical Services, Inc.'s support.
A key highlight of the website launch is the introduction of JMI Mechanical Services, Inc.'s new green initiatives. As part of its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its Guaranteed Energy Saving & Contract (GESC) service. This innovative service offering includes building optimization, energy-saving solutions, and efficient energy management systems aimed at reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the community. JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. GESC guarantees savings on utility bills, contributing positively to the environment and climate.
About JMI Mechanical Services, Inc.
JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. is a locally operated mechanical services provider based in Indianapolis, IN. With a legacy of excellence spanning over four decades, JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. has been serving fellow Hoosier businesses with a wide range of mechanical services, including HVAC, plumbing, and maintenance solutions. Committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability, JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. continues to be a trusted partner for businesses like the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas, instilling confidence and trust in their long-standing reputation. JMI Mechanical Services, Inc. is a proud member of UA Local 440 of pipefitters, plumbers, steamfitters, HVAC, and Service Techs.
