Speak Live Play Expands Services with Lactation Consulting, Physical Therapy, and New Partnership With Kaiser Permanente
New Lactation Services, Physical Therapy Options, and New Kaiser Permanente Partnership Enhance Speak Live Play's Offerings #Healthcare #FamilySupport
In my years of experience, involving the family in our game planning significantly boosts success rates and ensures long-lasting results in any service we provide, based on data and numerous of cases.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speak Live Play, a leading provider of in-home speech and feeding therapy in Los Angeles, is excited to announce the addition of two new service offerings: Physical Therapy and Lactation Counseling. These expansions reflect their commitment to more comprehensive, family-centered care and dedication to meeting the diverse needs of their patients and their families.
— Melissa Peters Yang
Lactation Counselor.
The new lactation counseling services are designed to assist new mothers with breastfeeding. Certified Lactation Counselors give important advice and hands-on help to make breastfeeding and chestfeeding go smoothly. Lactation counselors help with common problems, such as helping the baby achieve an adequate latch, helping mothers maintain, reduce, or increase milk supply, and finding the best breastfeeding positions. By giving personalized and individualized support, lactation counselors help mothers feel confident and supported, creating a positive breastfeeding/chestfeeding experience for both mother and baby.
Other Lactation Consultant Services.
Besides those services mentioned above, their lactation consultant provides advanced breastfeeding support for more complex issues. With special training and skills, the lactation consultant can assist with a variety of challenges, such as premature births, multiple births, and medical conditions affecting breastfeeding. They will collaborate closely with families to develop tailored breastfeeding plans and offer continuous support to ensure the well-being of both mother and baby.
Physical Therapy Services.
Speak Live Play in West Los Angeles is adding physical therapy services for both adults and children. Their experienced physical therapists help individuals improve mobility and gain strength. Whether you are recovering from an injury, managing a long-term health issue, or simply working to improve your overall health, their physical therapy team is dedicated to helping patients make progress and meet their goals. Physical Therapists work on building your strength, improving your balance, and helping you become more independent. People of any age can benefit from physical therapy, which helps them maintain an active lifestyle and enjoy a fuller life. Their physical therapy team can serve a wide range of ages, including pediatric, adults, and the elderly.
Partnership with Kaiser Permanente
Speak Live Play is excited to announce a new partnership with Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles to offer speech therapy and occupational therapy for their pediatric and adult patients. Speak Live Play uses evidence-based and personalized speech therapy and occupational therapy in their office in Los Angeles, or they will send an in-home speech therapist to your house. They are currently accepting new Kaiser patients for speech and occupational therapy, and there is no waitlist at this time.
In-Home Speech Therapy: A Key Strength of Speak Live Play
Speak Live Play focuses on the benefits of in-home speech therapy in Los Angeles and the surrounding suburbs. This type of speech therapy service is helpful, especially in a big city like Los Angeles, where traffic congestion can make it difficult for patients to arrive on time for their appointments, which leads to patients being under duress prior to their appointments. Having speech-language pathologists (SLPs) come to your home makes speech therapy easy and more comfortable.
There are many benefits to in-home speech therapy. Children often do better when they have speech therapy sessions at home because they feel more relaxed and comfortable in their environment. This makes them more willing to participate and helps them improve faster. Their in-home speech therapists also collaborate closely with families and caregivers to ensure that everyone is working together to help their patients succeed. "Our mission is clear: to provide high-quality, empirical supported, and personalized therapy that delivers real results. Our expanded range of services reflects our dedication to empowering clients and their families throughout the greater Los Angeles."
About Speak Live Play
Speak Live Play is located in West Los Angeles and specializes in providing in-home speech, feeding, and occupational therapy for adults and children. The founder, Melissa Peters Yang, M.S., CCC-SLP, is a certified lactation counselor (CLC), speech pathologist, and swallowing and feeding therapist. To learn more about their services, visit speakliveplay.com. Ready to get started? Schedule your appointment with Speak Live Play today!
Melissa Peters Yang
Speak Live Play
+1 424-279-8379
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram