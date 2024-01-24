Zen Studios Launches Redesigned Website to Elevate Client Experience in Professional Headshots and Portrait Photography
We learned after so many sessions that unless they are professionals, everyone is scared of the camera. Our best attributes are calming our clients and making them feel at ease prior to their shoot.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zen Studios LA is thrilled to announce the launch of its exquisitely redesigned website. They are the go-to source for professional headshots and portrait photography in Los Angeles. This milestone represents a significant stride towards delivering an unparalleled and seamless experience for our valued clients. In Los Angeles and Hollywood, headshot photographers for acting headshots like theatrical and commercial are a dime a dozen. To differentiate their photography studio from the competitions in Los Angeles and Southern California, they have focused more on professional headshots of corporate types, catering to real estate agencies, law firms, human resource departments, LinkedIn, and the medical and health industries. Zen Studios also started doing brand and event photography. The introduction of new headshot types and services has infused their daily shoots with excitement, revitalizing the creativity and passion of Zen’s photographers from the monotony of capturing repetitive acting headshots.
User-Friendly Design
To cater to the ever-changing requirements of its clients, Zen Studios has revamped its website. The new design focuses on enhancing user experience by simplifying navigation and making exploration of the studio's services, preparation guides, and informative blog posts more enjoyable. Users can access any content within a few clicks. Easy access with multiple ways to get in touch and book appointments with chat, texting, or the old-school way of filling out an online form.
Enriched Content for Informed Choices
Understanding the importance of informed decisions, Zen Studios has added more comprehensive and insightful content to its website. Clients can now delve deeper into the studio's approach, view an extensive project portfolio, and stay updated on the latest trends in professional headshots and portrait photography.
Zen Studios has added a plethora of tips and guides regarding all headshot types on their expansive Zen Blog.
Client-Centric Approach
The redesigned website is a testament to Zen Studios' dedication to its clients. By providing an intuitive interface and enriching content, the studio aims to empower clients in their decision-making process and offer a glimpse into the creativity and professionalism that defines Zen Studios LA.
Even though their studio is located in Los Angeles, they will travel to your location, bringing our remote studio equipment. They found that it was much easier to schedule and to shoot on location instead of using their studio when they started working with bigger law firms and real estate agencies. “We found out real quick it was much more efficient to shoot on location instead of our studio when we started working with larger law firms that have 60 lawyers and multiple locations. Our clients love it because they don’t lose downtime by traveling to our studio.”
Expanding their service areas to include Orange County, San Diego, and Southern California. We make the process extremely easy, from the time clients book to delivering the final images.
Expanded Headshot Types with Preparation Guides
Zen Studios is proud to announce the expansion of its headshot photography services to include a diverse range of headshot types:
Professional Headshots
Corporate Headshots
Real Estate Agent Headshots
LinkedIn Headshots
Medical Headshots
-ERAS Headshot
-Doctor Headshots
-Therapist Headshots
-Dentist Headshots
Zen Studios' expansion is a testament to their growth and unwavering dedication to meeting the distinctive demands of professionals across diverse fields.
Why did Zen Studios redesign its website?
The redesign is a strategic move to enhance the user experience for their valued clients. They aimed to enhance user experience by optimizing website navigation, facilitating service discovery, providing valuable information, and offering multiple communication channels to connect with Zen Studios LA.
What additional content can users expect on the new website?
The revamped website features more in-depth content about their photography services, their unique approach, and valuable insights into the various headshot types they offer. The Zen blog and service pages provide preparation guides from colors of attire to makeup and hairstyle tips for the perfect headshot.
Why has Zen Studios expanded into different headshot types?
We acknowledge and value the diverse requirements of our clients across various professional domains. The expansion into various headshot types allows us to provide tailored services that cater to the specific requirements of professionals in areas such as corporate, real estate, attorneys, LinkedIn, health, and the medical industry, including dentists, doctors, fellowships, and residency headshot also known as ERAS headshot. Zen Studios' photographers enjoy working with the broad spectrum of various headshot types. It allows their photographers to be more creative and artistic because you can only do so many theatrical and commercial headshots.
About Zen Studios LA
Explore the newly revamped Zen Studios LA website and immerse yourself in a beautiful blend of user-friendly design and enriched content. Zen Studios wholeheartedly commits to providing unparalleled professional headshots and portrait photography services that skillfully capture the unique essence of each individual and company. Led by Los Angeles headshot photographer Armando Rodriguez, Zen Studios LA stands as a benchmark of excellence in the world of photography studios.
