Infinidium Announces its Initial Coin Offering (INFIN) 4 Week Pre-sale Rounds Starting May 31st 2024
New Initial Cryptocurrency Coin Offering LaunchCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinidium is revolutionizing datacenter infrastructure with the Worlds first energy and water free cooling technology to generate electricity is excited to announce the launch of its ICO. The presale will run for 28 days, offering investors the opportunity to participate in the future of sustainable computing.
With a total coin supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, Infinidium's ICO will allocate 66.6% of tokens for sale to the public for up to $125 million USD in proceeds, while retaining 33.3% for Founders, Management, Advisors and the Treasury.
The ICO will be conducted in four rounds of equal allocation. The price per coin will increase incrementally with each round:
Round 1:
Coins: 166,666,666 Price: $0.05 Proceeds: $8,333,333.30
Round 2:
Coins: 166,666,666 Price: $0.10 Proceeds: $16,666,666.60
Round 3:
Coins: 166,666,666 Price: $0.20 Proceeds: $33,333,333.20
Round 4:
Coins: 166,666,666 Price: $0.40 Proceeds: $66,666,665.60
The ICO proceeds will be utilized for the construction of Infinidium's disruptive datacenter infrastructure, as well as advancement of the company's technology and platform marketplace.
"We are thrilled to launch our ICO presale for investors to join us on our mission to revolutionize the datacenter industry," said the CEO of Infinidium. "With our innovative approach, we aim to lead the way towards a more efficient, environmentally friendly and profitable future for High Performance Computing."
To participate in the ICO presale and learn more about the project, visit www.infinidium.ca
For inquiries, please contact Paul Grist paul@infinidium.ca
About: Infinidium is part of the Nvidia Inception Program and a leader in the next generation of sustainable datacenter cooling & power infrastructure. With a focus on fractional cost, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, the Company plans to reshape the future of computing while generating Carbon Credits.
