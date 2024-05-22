Dr. Seth Dobrin Named in the Prestigious "2024 DataIQ 100" most influential people
the CEO of Qantm AI and Founder of Silicon Sands Venture Studios recognized for the second year in a row.
It's incredibly gratifying to be included among such a distinguished group of data leaders.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Seth Dobrin, CEO of Qantm AI and founder of Silicon Sands Venture Studios, has been honored as one of the most influential people in data and analytics by being named to the prestigious "2024 DataIQ 100" list in the USA.
— Dr. Seth Dobrin
This recognition marks the second consecutive year Dr. Dobrin has been included in this exclusive group, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the industry.
"I'm deeply honored to be named in the DataIQ 100 for the second consecutive year," said Dr. Dobrin. "It's incredibly gratifying to be included among such a distinguished group of data leaders. This recognition reflects the relentless hard work and dedication of the entire team at Qantm AI and Silicon Sands Venture Studios."
Dobrin, was IBM's first ever Global Chief AI Officer, Widely recognized as one of the industry’s most preeminent business leaders in AI.
Dr. Seth Dobrin has ideated and spearheaded some of the most innovative AI strategies for a variety of Fortune 500 companies. Trained as a human-geneticist, he launched his career in tech with an unwavering passion for the rigor of the scientific method applied to business, combined with his interest in human nature described through data. Some of these ideas can be found in his new book, “AI iQ for a Human-Focused Future: Strategy, Talent, and Culture”
About Silicon Sands Venture Studios
Located at the nexus of the tech innovation ecosystem, Silicon Sands Venture Studios is committed to reshaping the landscape of AI. We collaborate with the most visionary entrepreneurs and technologists, striving to bring to market AI solutions that are groundbreaking, secure, and ethically sound.
Silicon Sands Venture Studios' Recent Merger with 1infinity Ventures
At 1infinity Ventures, we're more than just a venture capital firm; we're a beacon for the technological future. We invest responsibly in AI and emerging technologies, backing startups that not only promise high returns but also adhere to the highest ethical standards, enhancing societal well-being.
The recent merger between Silicon Sands Venture Studios and 1infinity Ventures represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive innovation and ethical standards in the AI and data analytics fields. As AI technology progresses, it introduces challenges that impact our social fabric, economy, and governance structures. Experts, policymakers, and world leaders have voiced concerns about AI's potential to enable large-scale disinformation campaigns, manipulate public opinion, and destabilize society.
Additionally, the competitive corporate race to develop AI exacerbates these risks, as companies may prioritize short-term gains over long-term welfare. This situation places ethical AI developers in a difficult position, forcing them to choose between maintaining their competitive edge and ensuring safety.
About 1infinity Ventures
1infinity Ventures is a leading venture capital firm that fosters technology growth through responsible investments, particularly in AI and emerging technologies. The firm supports startups that align with high ethical standards to enhance societal well-being.
About Qantm AI
Qantm AI is a leading AI company dedicated to advancing the field through innovative solutions and ethical practices. Under Dr. Seth Dobrin's leadership, Qantm AI continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI technology.
