LOCAL GROUPS AND VENUES BRINGING WORLDWIDE FESTIVAL OF MUSIC TO PALM BEACH COUNTY
Make Music Day has Grown to 154 cities in the US and is Held Annually on June 21st
There will be musicians and ensembles of all kinds – Families looking for enriching and interactive experiences can learn to play unusual instruments, such as bucket drums and boom whackers.”LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of Palm Beach County musicians and venues have come together to start a local “Make Music Day” in Palm Beach County – a global pop-up music event that allows amateur and professional musicians to bring music to the streets of cities worldwide.
— Steering Committee Chair, Kathy Combs of Masterworks of the Palm Beaches
Launched in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day has become a global phenomenon, celebrated by millions of people in more than 2,000 cities around the world, including 154 cities in the U.S., where it has spread widely after debuting in New York in 2007. Held on the summer solstice – the longest day of the year, the world's largest annual music event celebrates and promotes the natural music maker in everyone, regardless of age or skill level.
Make Music Palm Beach County is a result of a coalition between Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County and several county venues who share a goal of celebrating music. Palm Beach music lovers are invited to come perform, participate, or just enjoy multiple free performances to be staged all day June 21, 2024 throughout the county.
“There will be musicians and ensembles of all kinds – Jazz, Classical, Pop, Caribbean and Latin,” said Steering Committee Chair, Kathy Combs of Masterworks of the Palm Beaches. “Families looking for enriching and interactive experiences can learn to play unusual instruments, such as bucket drums and boom whackers. There will be a mass chorus sing-along, harmonica lessons and original compositions. Musicians (and non-musicians) of all ages, skill levels and diverse cultures can participate.”
Venues for Make Music Palm Beach County include CityPlace, the Clematis Street Waterfront and Northwood Art and Music Warehouse in West Palm Beach, as well as Old School Square in Delray Beach. The only rules are that the music events must be free and accessible to the public. Following are some of the planned events for Friday, June 21:
Mass Chorus Sing Along: A mass chorus will perform at 4:15 p.m. at CityPlace and 6:15 p.m. at the Clematis Street Waterfront.
Japanese Daiko Drums: A Daiko Drum group will perform at CityPlace at 6:15 p.m.
Participatory Music with Harmonicas, Boom Whackers and Bucket Drums: Music teachers will lead the public in making music with boom whackers, bucket drums and harmonicas at CityPlace, the Clematis Street Waterfront and Delray Beach’s Old School Square.
Fiesta De Pueblo: Events will be programmed from 3 to 7 p.m. outside the Salento Coffee Shop on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach.
Rohi’s Readery: This children’s bookstore in CityPlace will host events at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Northwood Art and Music Warehouse: A full afternoon and evening of performances on its main stage and outdoor performance spaces. Soulmates Records, located in the Warehouse will offer “vinyl record swapping” and the opportunity for the public to play their old vinyl records on turntables.
To sign up as a participant or venue, visit https://www.makemusicday.org/palmbeachcounty/
###
For media inquiries, contact:
Suzanne Boyd: sboyd@downtowndelraybeach.com 561-602-1038
Joe Carroll: carroll.joe@gmail.com 914-548-6589
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn