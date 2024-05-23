Mohegan streamlines its legal document processing with Contracts 365® contract management software.
Contracts 365 stood out for a couple different reasons.”NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for companies who run Microsoft 365, is proud to announce its newest relationship with Mohegan, the Connecticut-based gaming and entertainment company.
— Stephen Costa, Corporate Counsel
“Mohegan is a true pioneer in the gaming and entertainment industry,” said Russ Edelman, CEO of Contracts 365, Inc. “For companies that operate in highly regulated industries, contracts are mission critical. The fact that Mohegan put their trust in Contracts 365, speaks volumes to me and we are truly honored to be working with them.”
Since opening its flagship property, Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut in 1996, Mohegan has grown to become one of the world’s premier gaming and entertainment companies. Today, Mohegan operates properties across the U.S.—in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington state, and Nevada—as well as international locations in Ontario and South Korea, and three online gaming sites.
Mohegan began looking at contract management software vendors as their operations grew, and their legal team recognized the need for better processes to handle their growing contract needs.
For Mohegan, document security and control were of the utmost concern. Stephen Costa, corporate counsel for Mohegan, noted that, when they put together a shortlist of vendors, “Contracts 365 stood out for a couple different reasons. One was the fact all our data was stored on our servers. With Contracts 365, we always have control over the data—that was a huge plus.”
Contracts 365 is purpose-built for companies that operate in Microsoft computing environments. That means the Contracts 365 application was designed to fully leverage Mohegan’s existing IT infrastructure and they benefit from the significant annual investment that Microsoft makes in cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity.
Mohegan is still in the early stages of the full rollout of Contracts 365, but the organization’s response to the new system has been noteworthy. Prior to the new contract management solution, the legal team would typically handle approximately 50–60 contracts per month. Now they can process 80–90. That translates to a greater than 60% increase in contract processing ability without increasing headcount.
To read the full case study, please visit contracts365.com/mohegan-case-study.
About Contracts 365, Inc:
Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based contract management software leverages our customers' strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of contracts, every day.
About Mohegan
Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.
Jessica Alden
Contracts 365, Inc.
+1 888-377-9933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn