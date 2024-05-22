MISCOwater Adds AqueoUS Vets® as a Clean Water Solution Offering
Partnership aims to enhance contaminant removal in the western US
Together, we will continue working to protect the health of citizens in the western US by delivering clean and safe water.”REDDING, CA, US, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A premier provider and servicer of water treatment systems that address long-standing and emerging contaminants in the US, AqueoUS Vets® (AV®) is expanding its manufacturers’ representation network by signing an agreement with MISCOwater, a United Flow Technologies company. Serving the
western US mountain region, MISCOwater is committed to providing reliable and cost-effective solutions for municipal water and wastewater treatment.
The newly formed partnership comes as regulatory efforts increase against various contaminants, including the six federally regulated PFAS compounds and other contaminants of concern such as perchlorate, 1,4-Dioxane, and hexavalent chromium (chromium-6).
“As an industry-leading filtration company, it is such an honor to have highly-respected MISCOwater as a manufacturer rep of AqueoUS Vets,” said AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer. “As improved testing provides us with better data on water quality, we’re discovering that challenges are highly region-specific. Having a dedicated team for each region is crucial in delivering the best solutions for the communities we serve. Together, we will continue working to protect the health of citizens in the western US by delivering clean and safe water.”
MISCOwater has a proven history of collaborating with top-tier manufacturers, such as AqueoUS Vets, to provide innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Representing AV’s LowPro® and EZPro® products, including media piloting and media exchange services, MISCOwater will help further expand AV’s footprint in the market among consultants, contractors, and water utilities.
Using our Concept-to-Commission approach, AqueoUS Vets offers a turnkey solution to vessel design, media selection, manufacturing, installation, and servicing custom water treatment systems that leverage advanced design technology, ensuring long-term operational reliability and the lowest cost of ownership.
For more information about AqueoUS Vets and its offerings, please visit www.AqueoUSVets.com.
About AqueoUS Vets ®
AqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.AqueoUSVets.com.
