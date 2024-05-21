Tempest Energy wins Entergy’s 2024 Premier Supplier Storm Response Award
Tempest Energy’s VP of Customer Relations Adam Guillory (with CEO Bill Cain (l) and COO Mike Zappone (r) in background) thanks Entergy’s judges, employees, and guests after accepting the Premier Supplier Storm Response Award in New Orleans on May 14.
Tempest Energy embraces technology and is at the forefront of innovation.”COVINGTON, LA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempest Energy has won Entergy’s 2024 premier supplier storm response Award for superior storm response on seven different storms last year across Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas. Storm response was one of nine awards categories for which suppliers were honored at a May 14 event hosted by Entergy.
— Louie Dabdoub, vice president of incident response for Entergy
According to the judges, Tempest Energy distinguished itself based on safety performance, diversity, and innovation. Tempest Energy CEO Bill Cain, COO Mike Zappone, Vice President of Customer Relations Adam Guillory, and Marketing Manager Anthony Bacala III accepted the award on the company’s behalf.
Entergy executives noted that in 2023 Tempest Energy deployed 877 FTEs for storm restoration on behalf of the utility; Tempest Energy’s crews worked more than 81,000 hours collectively without a single safety or environmental incident. Fifteen percent of Tempest Energy’s subcontractors, or trade allies, are premier providers from woman-owned and small businesses, which is also a focus for many utilities’ diversity goals.
In its selection of Tempest Energy for the award, Entergy noted that the Covington, La., firm continually develops its trade allies’ skills and know-how while assessing the outcome of training via ISNetworld. Entergy also noted Tempest Energy’s development of a cloud-based health, safety, and environmental orientation tool in English, French and Spanish for its crews working on overhead line distribution, vegetation management, and other disciplines.
“We thank Entergy for this award, which is an incredible honor,” said Cain. “The award validates our team’s and trade allies’ effort to develop truly innovative tools, as well as their own skills, to perform at the highest level.”
“Tempest Energy embraces technology and is at the forefront of innovation,” remarked Louie Dabdoub, vice president of incident response for Entergy. “The company’s proprietary app for mobile devices has significantly reduced the time it takes to confirm the availability of storm restoration resources.
“The 81,000 hours Tempest Energy worked on our infrastructure and other facilities in 2023 is also a testament to its commitment to safety,” added Dabdoub.
“We’re particularly proud of the partnership we have with Entergy,” Zappone said. “While partner can sound like a cliché, we’re in lock step with Entergy’s incident response team helping them prepare for and execute restoration, always with a commitment to safety, but with a sense of urgency.”
“Our relationship with Entergy began three years ago with a phone call,” recalled Guillory. “This award reflects our dedication to results and continuous reliability 36 months later.”
According to Entergy, the storm response award recognizes the supplier whose partnership with the utility has contributed in a remarkable way to an emergency and/or business continuity incident or assisted Entergy in preparation for potential incidents.
About Tempest Energy
Tempest Energy partners with electric utilities to deliver the full range of storm response services, safely and efficiently. The company is led by experienced utility and industry professionals and is part of the Tempest family of companies. For more information, visit https://tempestenergy.com.
# # #
William Perry
MARCH 24 MEDIA LLC
+1 716-652-1762
email us here