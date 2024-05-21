Virtual Reality Enhances Cultural Learning in Cony High School’s German Class

Deb Backman’s German 3 class at Cony High School in Augusta is leading the way in educational technology by integrating virtual reality (VR) into their curriculum, thanks to the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) TeachWithTech grant.

To immerse students in German culture and language, Mrs. Backman conducted a virtual field trip using VR headsets to explore the columns of STOA 169 in Polling, Germany. This innovative approach exposed students to Germany’s rich artistic scene and provided a unique opportunity for linguistic practice and cultural exploration.

The student response to the VR experience was overwhelmingly positive. They observed the intricate designs of the columns and engaged in thoughtful discussions about their significance while honing their German language skills.

Following the virtual excursion, students participated in a hands-on activity during which they created their own interpretations of columns using paper towel rolls. This practical exercise reinforced their understanding of the architectural elements discussed during the VR journey and encouraged creative expression.

Mrs. Backman observed a notable increase in student engagement and comprehension following the VR field trip and subsequent activity. Students demonstrated a deeper appreciation for art and culture and an enhanced ability to articulate their observations and interpretations in German.

Integrating VR technology into the classroom exemplifies Cony High School’s commitment to providing innovative and immersive learning experiences that empower students to broaden their horizons, develop cultural competency, and strengthen their language proficiency in an engaging and impactful manner.

The Maine Department of Education’s TeachWithTech grant is part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). The grant is awarded to MLTI schools through a formal grant process and provides supplemental technology and related professional learning to support innovative teaching and learning with technology. Learn more about the TeachWithTech Grant here.

