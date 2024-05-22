Lazy Dog Restaurants Launches Next Generation Loyalty Program

Lazy Dog Campfire Club Logo Lazy Dog's Confetti Cake Dessert Lazy Dog's Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla Starter

Lazy Dog Campfire Club™ is the First-of-Its-Kind Loyalty Program Offering Exclusive Benefits and Perks

COSTA MESA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lazy Dog Restaurants, a casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, announced the launch of Lazy Dog Campfire Club, a first-of-its-kind loyalty program, across its restaurants nationwide. Campfire Club offers a monthly subscription membership program that unlocks benefits across the brand at a great value. The $5 per month membership* provides:

• Welcome perk: Upon joining, receive a complimentary starter or dessert, with many options valued at around $15.

• Monthly benefit choice: Choose between a starter, dessert or TV Dinner every month, with several options that provide a value of $15 or more.

• Birthday reward: Celebrate your special day with a free starter or dessert.

• Surprise perks: Gain exclusive offers throughout the year, including complimentary food and beverages.

• Unlimited 10% off takeout orders.

• Priority seating: Reduce the wait time for every visit.

• Exclusive access to special events, tastings and culinary experiences.

Guests can cancel at any time. Campfire Club benefits are up to a $30 value (or more, depending on location) for the first month.

Campfire Club joins Lazy Dog Beer Club as the brand’s second membership offering, catering to an audience that extends beyond beer enthusiasts. Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership offering exclusive beers from craft breweries nationwide, along with perks such as draft beer upgrades and discounts.

“We’ve seen growing enthusiasm from our guests who have been wanting to find more ways to engage with Lazy Dog,” said Billy Grenham, chief marketing officer of Lazy Dog Restaurants. “We had such great feedback from our beer-loving fans with Lazy Dog Beer Club, and we wanted to broaden that guest experience a bit more and create a loyalty program that would drive excitement for everyone. Campfire Club represents our ongoing commitment to fostering deeper connections with our guests while providing a hub where they can explore new offerings at an incredible value. We have some wonderful plans for this program and can't wait to share them with everyone.”

Lazy Dog will continue to offer its free-to-join Eclub, now named Campfire Community™, for guests seeking the latest news across the brand, as well as select perks.

Guests can sign up for Campfire Club in-restaurant or by visiting https://join.ldcampfireclub.com. For additional information on Lazy Dog, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANTS

Lazy Dog Restaurants serves made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. It’s the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to beers from small craft brewers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. The restaurants also offer Campfire Club™, a loyalty program with monthly benefits and perks for guests. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Follow @LazyDogRestaurants on Instagram and Facebook.



*Taxes may apply for a Campfire Club membership.

