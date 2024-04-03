Lazy Dog Restaurants Introduces 10 New Culinary Creations and Exclusive Spring Menu Tasting Event

New Spring Menu at Lazy Dog Restaurants

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for spring, Lazy Dog Restaurants, a casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drinks, welcomes a selection of new seasonal offerings and a spring menu event.

New Spring Menu

Starting April 3, guests can experience new seafood delights, steak classics, a flavorful salad, a Roadtrip™ Bowl that is a modern twist on chicken and waffles, plus a celebratory treat and a creative, innovative take on a cocktail using an iconic squeeze bottle.

The newest offerings include:

Starters

• Firecracker Shrimp, which includes wok-fired shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic + housemade spicy firecracker sauce, served over crispy rice paper and topped with green onions.

• Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice features sashimi grade tuna poke tossed with spicy garlic crunch atop crispy sushi rice + guacamole, drizzled with housemade umami sauce, topped with fresh jalapeño and furikake.

Salads

• Green Goddess Salad includes crispy Cypress Grove goat cheese, spring peas, ruby red grapefruit, pickled red onions, pumpkin seeds, crushed croutons and housemade green goddess dressing on a bed of field greens.

Mains

• Grilled Idaho Trout features grilled Riverence Farms rainbow trout topped with housemade walnut citrus butter, crispy smashed potatoes, garlic green beans with charred corn + roasted red peppers, and a side of lemon cream sauce.

• 12 oz. USDA Choice New York Steak is served with garlic butter green beans + roasted vegetables, waffle chip potato au gratin + housemade green peppercorn sauce on the side.

• Sweet + Spicy Ribs includes tender St. Louis style ribs, flash-fried until crispy, brushed with sweet + spicy Korean gochugaru sauce, served with peanut sesame slaw + umami fries.

Desserts

• Confetti Cake includes three layers of confetti cake with buttercream frosting and rainbow sprinkles and is served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Roadtrip™ Bowls

• Hot Honey Chicken + Waffle Salad Roadtrip™ Bowl features hand-breaded chopped buttermilk fried chicken + waffle croutons drizzled with hot honey sauce, on mixed greens with slaw, charred corn, tomatoes, jack + cheddar, avocado, and chipotle ranch on the side.

Inspired by exploration and the spirit of adventure, Roadtrip™ Bowls offer high-quality, real food made in-house with a blend of ingredients and textures in each bowl. They’re available in-restaurant as well as takeout and delivery. Roadtrip™ Bowls are $3 off during lunch hours.

TV Dinners

• Shepherd’s Pie includes slow-cooked savory beef + vegetable stew topped with red skin mashers and melted jack + cheddar cheeses and is served with garlic butter broccoli + a chocolate chip brownie.

Lazy Dog’s take-home TV Dinners are inspired by the convenient frozen meals that became a mainstay in busy American households in the 1950s and are available for guests looking looking for a delicious, restaurant-quality meal at home. There are eight different TV Dinners available priced at $10. Each features an entrée, one side and dessert and guests can order five TV dinners and get one free.

Cocktails

• Lazy Dog is introducing the Tequila Honey Squeeze, an innovative take on a cocktail presentation using a classic honey bear bottle. The cocktail combines Casamigos Reposado Tequila, honey, lemon juice and bitters served in a honey bear bottle to squeeze over ice, served with a lemon peel garnish.

Limited Time Spring Menu Tasting Event

All locations will be celebrating the spring menu launch with a limited time event featuring a three-course prix-fixe menu offering a selection of the new dishes, as well as favorites from the brand. Offered from April 3 to April 30, guests will be able to choose one starter, one entrée and one dessert from a prix-fixe menu. The menu features starters like Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Firecracker Shrimp and Brussels Sprouts; entrees such as Hot Honey Chicken + Waffle Salad Roadtrip™ Bowl, Green Goddess Salad and Cuban Sandwich; and desserts including Confetti Cake and Chocolate Mousse.

The set menu starts at $35 per person. Guests have the option to add a cocktail, wine or beer to the experience starting at $5. Among the beer options is Lightning Jack, Lazy Dog’s newest house beer, known for its crisp and refreshing light lager style. Reservations can be made online.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on elevated dishes that highlight carefully selected ingredients, as well as handcrafted cocktails and select beers from local breweries. Each restaurant offers a warm atmosphere that celebrates the scenery and artisan authenticity of the Rocky Mountains. Featuring wood accents and comfortable seating options, the décor creates a cozy atmosphere for enjoying Lazy Dog’s made-from-scratch meals with family and friends. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, plus daily happy hour and late-night offerings. Delivery and curbside pickup are also available.

For additional information on Lazy Dog, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANTS

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. It’s the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to beers from small craft brewers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Follow @LazyDogRestaurants on Instagram and Facebook.

# # #