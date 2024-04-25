Lazy Dog Restaurants Supports Baby2Baby and the Families They Serve Across the Country for Mother's Day and Father's Day

Lazy Dog Restaurant's Butter Cake Lazy Dog Restaurant's Bacon Candy Baby2Baby's Mission is to Provide Basic Essentials to Families in need Across the Country

- Lazy Dog Will Donate $1 for Butter Cake Served During Mother’s Day Weekend and Bacon Candy Starter Ordered During Father’s Day Weekend Back to Baby2Baby -

COSTA MESA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazy Dog Restaurants, a casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, is celebrating all parents this Mother’s Day and Father’s Day by supporting Baby2Baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to families in need across the country. This will be Lazy Dog’s fourth consecutive year partnering with the organization for the special holidays.

Lazy Dog will donate $1 to Baby2Baby for every Butter Cake purchased during Mother’s Day weekend (May 10-12) and every Bacon Candy starter ordered during Father’s Day weekend (June 14-16). The warm Butter Cake is served with minted strawberry compote and vanilla bean ice cream. The Bacon Candy is a fan-favorite starter featuring sizzling bacon with brown sugar, crushed red pepper flakes, and black pepper. Lazy Dog has committed to donating at least $20,000 to Baby2Baby, which will help the organization provide over 200,000 diapers to families in need across the country.

Direct contributions can also be made via Lazy Dog’s website. A donation of $1 can help Baby2Baby provide a day’s worth of diapers to a baby in need.

In the last 13 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 450 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools, as well as to children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.

“We're excited to team up with Baby2Baby once again and allow families and friends to share in the joy of giving back to the community while enjoying a delicious meal and creating memories together,” said Billy Grenham, chief marketing officer of Lazy Dog Restaurants. “Together we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of families across the country and give back to the communities we serve.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant will provide several opportunities for families to bond during these special occasions. The restaurant will be open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday and families can indulge in house favorites such as Cheesy Eggs + Avocado Toast and Country Chickens + Biscuit. Guests can also explore Lazy Dog’s new spring menu, which includes new seafood dishes, steak classics, a flavorful salad and a Roadtrip™ Bowl that is a modern twist on chicken and waffles, plus a celebratory treat and a creative, innovative take on a cocktail using an iconic squeeze bottle.

Those wishing to celebrate at home can take advantage of Friends + Family Meals, which feed 4-5 people and start at $5 per person. Highlights include the Fettuccine Alfredo + Caesar Salad and Fried Chicken Meal with hand-dipped buttermilk boneless chicken breasts, red skin potato mash, white country gravy, spiced maple syrup and sautéed spinach with smoked bacon. Free delivery is available for orders over $25.

In addition, Lazy Dog Restaurant will be offering a special gift card promotion for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. For every $50 gift card purchased, the guest will receive a $10 promotional card to use at a future time. The promotion will run online and in-restaurant between May 10 and June 30. Guests who receive the $10 promo card will be able to redeem it from July 1 to August 15, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. To learn more about Baby2Baby, please visit www.baby2baby.org.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANTS

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. It’s the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to beers from small craft brewers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Follow @LazyDogRestaurants on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT BABY2BABY

Baby2Baby is a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than 1 million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 450 million items over the past 13 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts, as well as to children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization’s success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a nonprofit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023’s most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby, please visit www.baby2baby.org.

