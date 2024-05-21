Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns June 13th

Submit Release
At our monthly expos, you will find products and services invaluable to real estate investors and related professionals.”
— Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIA
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, June 13, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo opens promptly at 6:30 pm.

LAC-REIA will have a rotating collection of over thirty (30) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services and products investors need to become successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, legal, identity theft services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! So come early, meet and greet, and expand the "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help investors succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity.

Date & Time: Thursday night, June 13, 2024, 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).

Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also two FREE parking garages at: (1) 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms), and (2) 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).

Free Admission. Remember, LAC-REIA Vendor Expos are always FREE.

RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Vendors Wanted: LAC-REIA already has over 30+ vendors, but LAC-REIA is always looking for more! If your service or product would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and guest, we want vendors! If you would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact us (310-792-6404).

lloyd Martin Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+ 13107926404
