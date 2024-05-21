Seeds Here Now Partners With Top Cannabis Breeders for Exclusive Strains
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeds Here Now, a leading provider of high-quality cannabis seeds, has announced a new partnership with top cannabis breeders to offer exclusive strains to their customers. This collaboration will bring unique and sought-after genetics to the market, providing cannabis enthusiasts with a diverse selection of premium seeds.
The partnership will see Seeds Here Now teaming up with renowned breeders such as Way2Heady Selections, Elev8 Seeds, and LIT Farms. These breeders are known for their exceptional genetics and have garnered much acclaim in the cannabis industry. By joining forces with these breeders, Seeds Here Now aims to provide customers with access to some of the most exclusive and sought-after strains on the market.
"We are thrilled to partner with some of the top cannabis breeders in the industry to offer our customers exclusive strains that cannot be found anywhere else," said James Bean, the CEO of Seeds Here Now. Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the highest-quality seeds, and this partnership allows us to expand our selection and offer unique genetics that are in high demand."
The exclusive strains will be available on the Seeds Here Now website, where customers can browse and purchase seeds from their favorite breeders. This partnership is a testament to Seeds Here Now's commitment to providing their customers with the best genetics and staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving cannabis industry.
With this new partnership, Seeds Here Now continues to solidify its position as a leader in the cannabis seed market. In the coming months, customers can expect to see a wide range of exclusive strains from top breeders added to the website. For more information, visit the Seeds Here Now website and follow them on social media for updates on new releases.
