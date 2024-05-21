Volunteer Tennessee Recognizes Heath and Janna Cable as Champions of Service

Volunteerism’s heartbeat is individuals who want to make a difference and have a passion for making change happen. In Meigs County, Volunteer Tennessee Commissioner Destiny Brown proudly recognized Heath and Janna Cable with Champions of Service Awards for Outstanding Service.



“Heath and Janna are prime examples of what it means to be a servant leader,” said Destiny Brown, Volunteer Tennessee commissioner. “They love Meigs County, and it shows in the way they unselfishly give back. They volunteer in many capacities across the community and step up never asking for anything in return, including recognition. Seeing Heath and Janna serve our community is the reminder we all look for across the world that there are good people making positive changes.”



Champions of Service Awards for Outstanding Service recognize exceptional dedication to community service and volunteerism as evidenced by extensive community service hours or a particularly impressive community service outcome. Heath and Janna have invested countless hours serving their community in many ways. Among other things, they lead the Meigs County Fair Board and volunteer with Meigs County 4-H and Meigs County FFA. Additionally, Janna is a teacher at Meigs Middle School.



Volunteer Tennessee’s Champion of Service program celebrates individuals and groups engaged in volunteerism and community service. Commissioners identify and recognize individuals and groups making a difference in four categories: outstanding service, leadership in service, spirit of collaboration, and innovations in service.



Learn more about Volunteer Tennessee and its work as Tennessee’s commission on volunteerism and community service at www.tn.gov/volunteer-tennessee.



Pictured are (left to right) Meigs County Mayor Eddie Jewell, Champion of Service Award Recipient Heath Cable, and Volunteer Tennessee Commissioner Destiny Brown.

