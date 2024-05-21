Submit Release
Celebrating Over 100 Ryan White Best Practices

The Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) Best Practices CompilationExit Disclaimer now includes over 100 profiles, highlighting organizations’ efforts to improve health and other important outcomes for people with HIV, in both RWHAP-funded and other HIV service delivery settings.

Knowledge sharing is essential to addressing disparities in health outcomes for people with HIV. Many providers develop innovative solutions to address the needs of their clients and reduce disparities in outcomes along, and beyond, the HIV care continuum. The RWHAP Best Practices Compilation is an online knowledge sharing platform where providers can search, share, and nominate approaches shown to improve HIV-related care and services.

Check out the newest additions to the Compilation!

Join us in celebrating this exciting milestone!

Already using the Compilation?

We want to hear from you! Email us at bestpractices@jsi.com to share examples of how the Compilation has helped you in your work.

