Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. Celebrate Super Lawyers and Rising Start Accolades
Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. Celebrate Super Lawyers and Rising Start AccoladesVOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baladante & Rubenstein, P.C. proudly announces its attorneys were selected to the Pennsylvania 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars esteemed list. The honor is awarded to 5% of lawyers in Pennsylvania. Super Lawyers Rising Stars is an honor awarded to only 2.5% of lawyers in Pennsylvania under 40 years of age.
Shareholder, Martin G. Rubenstein, was recognized among the top one hundred lawyers in Philadelphia and recognized as a PA Super Lawyer for his 19th year. Shareholder, John Baldante, was honored for the 20th year as a PA Super Lawyer.
Partner, Kyle J. Keller, was recognized as a PA Super Lawyer for the third straight year after having been recognized as a PA Super Lawyer Rising Star for the past eight years. Partner, Daniella R. Price, was selected as a Super Lawyer Rising Star for the second time.
Associate Attorney, Danielle V. DerOhannesian, was chosen as a 2024 Super Lawyer Rising Star honoree for the first time.
Lawrence D. Finney (Of Counsel) was honored for the 19th year as a 2024 Super Lawyer honoree.
Top 100 lawyers in Philadelphia: https://lnkd.in/evHQ_W-z
About Baldante & Rubenstein
The law firm of Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. has earned a national reputation for its handling of complex cases over the course of decades. Certified to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, our attorneys have achieved an assortment of multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements in all aspects of personal injury litigation. Our attorneys share a common philosophy that combines both tenacity and compassion: aggressive enough to be unwavering in the face of obstacles yet tempered by the realization that behind every legal concept and principle lies a person courageously fighting adversity with grace and fortitude. Although Levy Baldante can boast of multiple million-dollar verdicts and settlements, many of which are the largest such awards ever achieved in their respective disciplines or venues, our attorneys are most proud of the opportunity they have had to help clients weather tremendous hardships. It is our privilege to make certain that people in need can continue their lives with dignity, unencumbered by financial distress. We have had the good fortune to be associated with clients who have displayed remarkable eloquence under catastrophic circumstances. The positive imprint we can make on their lives is a source of motivation and the cornerstone upon which our success is based.
Mindie Barnett
MB and Associates Public Relations
+ 16099231639
email us here