QCS Purchasing Cooperative Announces Board Elections and Highlights Vision for the Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- The QCS Purchasing Cooperative held its Spring Leadership Meeting on April 18, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The organization is proud to announce the re-election of three board members to a second term and the election of two new directors to their first term. The board is actively engaged in cooperative activities, volunteering countless hours through frequent meetings, committee work, and continuous communication to represent member interests effectively.
Prior and Re-elected board members include:
Bill Meier, Chairman, Excel Bottling Company
Matt McClelland, Vice Chairman, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Donna Krska, Secretary/Treasurer, Darigold
Vardy Bawari, Director, HP Hood, LLC
Joseph L. Carson, Director, United Dairy, Inc.
Greg Helbig, Director, Hiland Dairy Foods Company
David Pavao, Director, Borden Dairy
Newly elected to the board:
Andy Pincus, Director, Carbonator Rental Service
Eric Smith, Director, California Dairies, Inc.
"This year's elections reflect our robust structure, ensuring continuity and fresh perspectives on our board. Whether returning or newly elected, each board member plays a pivotal role in our collective vision to lead and innovate in the cooperative purchasing sector," stated Ken Klug during the State of the Cooperative address.
Several key initiatives were highlighted, marking significant progress and innovation for the purchasing cooperative. A new category leader for the juice segment was introduced to bolster product offerings. Additionally, the adoption of new payment methods and the growth of its online following reflect ongoing efforts to improve member engagement and administrative efficiency. A project to further streamline operations was announced and will be completed in 2024.
"These initiatives represent not only our growth but also our commitment to adapting and responding to the needs of our members," added Klug.
About QCS Purchasing Cooperative
QCS Purchasing Cooperative is a buying group owned and managed by its members that caters to food and beverage production companies. As the most significant purchasing cooperative of its kind, it combines everyday supply purchases to achieve more competitive pricing. Our strategic sourcing specialists offer deep category expertise, tackling complex sourcing challenges and providing valuable market intelligence. With over 200 national supplier partners, QCS offers solutions in packaging, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. For more about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit our website.
Kathy Broniecki
