Lee County Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds

May 21, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Misty Burgess, Plantersville resident, has pleaded guilty to one count of Theft of Government Funds. Burgess pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

In May 2020, Burgess submitted an application for unemployment benefits using her sister’s personal information. Burgess’ sister at the time was an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and therefore, ineligible for unemployment benefits.

“This is one of the many unemployment compensation cases we’ve worked on in the last year,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to use the latest technology and methods, which has led to my team recovering more money in the last five years than any other five-year period in state history.”

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Burgess will be sentenced by the US District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi in September of this year.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

