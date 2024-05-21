InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Pads for Pet Cages and Kennels that Prevent Injury to Tails and Paws
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandy P. of Donaldsonville, LA is the creator of the Pet Cage Pad for Wall, a set of washable and reusable pads installed on a pet cage that prevent injury due to excessive tail wagging, separation anxiety, and more. The cushions are secured to the cage via metal fasteners, latches, hooks, tie-downs, etc., and function as a barrier between the pet and the hard edges of the cage to prevent any injuries to their tail, body, or paws. The tear-resistant, waterproof padding material is in the form of a three pack of cushions that attach to the inner side of three walls of the cage via hooks.
Padding can be detached and will be washable/reusable. The metal fasteners, latches, hooks, tie-downs, etc. should withstand tugging, a pet laying up against them, or clawing. The latches shall keep the pads in place. Ultimately, the pads help prevent serious injury, infection, and expensive vet visits for dogs, cats, rabbits, and numerous other pets.
As more people adopt pets and seek to provide them with comfortable and safe living environments, the demand for products like kennel pads has increased. Additionally, pet owners are becoming more aware of the importance of providing enrichment and comfort for their pets, even when they are confined to a kennel or cage for short periods of time. Seeking products that provide cushioning and support inside these cages is commonplace, and manufacturers are looking for innovative products that help protect pets.
The pet industry continues to experience growth, with pet owners spending more on pet care products and services. This trend extends to accessories like kennel pads, creating a favorable market environment for manufacturers and retailers. The Pet Cage Pad for Wall is a versatile product that would fit into any manufacturer’s product line to boost sales and offer an item to prevent injuries to beloved pets.
Brandy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Pet Cage Pad for Wall product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pet Cage Pad for Wall can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Padding can be detached and will be washable/reusable. The metal fasteners, latches, hooks, tie-downs, etc. should withstand tugging, a pet laying up against them, or clawing. The latches shall keep the pads in place. Ultimately, the pads help prevent serious injury, infection, and expensive vet visits for dogs, cats, rabbits, and numerous other pets.
As more people adopt pets and seek to provide them with comfortable and safe living environments, the demand for products like kennel pads has increased. Additionally, pet owners are becoming more aware of the importance of providing enrichment and comfort for their pets, even when they are confined to a kennel or cage for short periods of time. Seeking products that provide cushioning and support inside these cages is commonplace, and manufacturers are looking for innovative products that help protect pets.
The pet industry continues to experience growth, with pet owners spending more on pet care products and services. This trend extends to accessories like kennel pads, creating a favorable market environment for manufacturers and retailers. The Pet Cage Pad for Wall is a versatile product that would fit into any manufacturer’s product line to boost sales and offer an item to prevent injuries to beloved pets.
Brandy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Pet Cage Pad for Wall product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pet Cage Pad for Wall can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com