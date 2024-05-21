InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fun and Entertaining Patriotic Flag Toy for Small Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele P. of Woodstock, GA is the creator of the Patriotic Toddler Toy, a safe flag-style toy for toddlers and other young children to wave at parades, sporting events, and other patriotic events. The flag features an enlarged handle and no sharp or jagged edges to prevent injury when being used by a small child. The handle is wider to be safer for children and features multiple light and sound actuation buttons. The flag itself may be made from fabric or plastic. If the flag is plastic, an additional button on the handle would operate the spinning or waving of the flag.
The flag toy can be adapted to any country’s flag and national anthem or other desired cultural music. It may also be adapted to different sports teams, displaying their logo or phrases on the flag for children to show their love and support. The handle is 2” in diameter and approximately 3” tall with light and sound buttons to perfectly accommodate the small hands of a child. Ultimately, the flag offers a fun and unique toy for anyone to use at different types of patriotic and culturally significant events.
While the term "patriotic" often refers to toys with themes specific to a country's heritage and values, there is also a global market for toys celebrating international unity, peace, and cultural exchange. Toys promoting global citizenship, diplomacy, and cross-cultural understanding may appeal to a diverse audience beyond national boundaries. Toys that can be customized offer versatile and innovative options for manufacturers to explore when considering these markets.
Overall, general toy markets for children are vast and incredibly diverse. Specifically, toys associated with patriotic occasions can target children of different age groups, from toddlers to teenagers. These toys may appeal to families looking to instill a sense of national pride, educators teaching about history and citizenship, collectors interested in patriotic memorabilia, and consumers seeking themed gifts for special occasions. The Patriotic Toddler Toy is versatile and customizable, capable of fitting within several of these niche markets to significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Michele filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Patriotic Toddler Toy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Patriotic Toddler Toy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
