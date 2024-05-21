Governor Little Awards Grants Supporting Community DevelopmentMay10

MEDIA ALERT
Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov
BOISE, Idaho (May 10, 2024) — Governor Brad Little announced 16 Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) awards will be distributed across Idaho, benefitting communities through the improvement of public infrastructure. The total amount awarded to Idaho communities is $6,780,000.
“The following CDBG awards will provide much-needed funding for communities across our State,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Idaho Commerce is grateful to partner with our communities and support these meaningful projects.”
All grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), and final approval is granted by the Governor.
The Idaho Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) assists Idaho cities and counties with the development of needed public infrastructure. The program is administered by Idaho Commerce with funds received annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This year, the CDBG program will celebrate its 50th anniversary – a milestone marked by fostering and supporting growth in Idaho’s communities.
The Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) program provides funds to rural areas in support of economic expansion and job creation.
The cities and counties receiving 2024 CDBG awards are:
- City of Blackfoot, Downtown Revitalization: $500,000
- Blaine County, Senior Center: $225,000
- City of Bonners Ferry, Wastewater System: $500,000
- City of Cottonwood, Water System: $500,000
- City of Downey, Community Center: $225,000
- City of Grangeville, Water System: $500,000
- City of Hagerman, Water System: $500,000
- Idaho County, Water System: $500,000
- Latah County, Wastewater System: $500,000
- Madison County, Fire Truck: $500,000
- City of Orofino, Downtown Revitalization: $500,000
- City of Payette, Downtown Revitalization: $500,000
- City of Shelley, Water System: $500,000
CDBG-CARES Projects
- Altura, New HVAC for Business Center: $150,000
- Wilder Rural Fire Protection District, New Ambulance: $250,000
RCIF Project
- Shoshone County, Electrical Power Upgrades: $430,000
###