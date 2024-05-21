Governor Little Awards Grants Supporting Community DevelopmentMay10

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (May 10, 2024) — Governor Brad Little announced 16 Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) awards will be distributed across Idaho, benefitting communities through the improvement of public infrastructure. The total amount awarded to Idaho communities is $6,780,000.

“The following CDBG awards will provide much-needed funding for communities across our State,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Idaho Commerce is grateful to partner with our communities and support these meaningful projects.”

All grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), and final approval is granted by the Governor.

The Idaho Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) assists Idaho cities and counties with the development of needed public infrastructure. The program is administered by Idaho Commerce with funds received annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This year, the CDBG program will celebrate its 50th anniversary – a milestone marked by fostering and supporting growth in Idaho’s communities.

The Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) program provides funds to rural areas in support of economic expansion and job creation.

The cities and counties receiving 2024 CDBG awards are:

City of Blackfoot, Downtown Revitalization: $500,000

Blaine County, Senior Center: $225,000

City of Bonners Ferry, Wastewater System: $500,000

City of Cottonwood, Water System: $500,000

City of Downey, Community Center: $225,000

City of Grangeville, Water System: $500,000

City of Hagerman, Water System: $500,000

Idaho County, Water System: $500,000

Latah County, Wastewater System: $500,000

Madison County, Fire Truck: $500,000

City of Orofino, Downtown Revitalization: $500,000

City of Payette, Downtown Revitalization: $500,000

City of Shelley, Water System: $500,000

CDBG-CARES Projects

Altura, New HVAC for Business Center: $150,000

Wilder Rural Fire Protection District, New Ambulance: $250,000

RCIF Project

Shoshone County, Electrical Power Upgrades: $430,000

###