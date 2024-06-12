Boise Pitch NightJun13

Join Trailhead for Boise Pitch Night Summer 2024, a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship that’s shaping the future of Idaho. This event is the convergence point for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned investors, and business aficionados to witness the unveiling of Boise’s next groundbreaking ventures.

Prepare for an exciting evening where 3-4 of Boise’s most promising entrepreneurs will present their innovative projects and business ideas. It’s an exclusive chance to get a firsthand look at emerging innovations, connect with key players in the industry, and contribute to the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Boise.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. MT.

Learn more here.