Northwest Community Development Institute 2024Jul08

The Northwest Community Development Institute (NWCDI) is an intensive and invigorating four-and-a-half-day training program designed for economic development professionals, community leaders and elected officials. The training is a practical, hands-on, comprehensive experience that gives participants access to tools that can be implemented in their local communities right away.

The complete program consists of three classes referred to as year one, year two and year three. For those wishing to continue their education as economic and community development professionals, NWCDI offers an advanced class. Completion of the three-year training prepares participants to become certified as a Professional Community and Economic Developer (PCED), a prestigious and nationally-recognized designation.

The event will take place on July 8 – 12, 2024 at Riverside Hotel in Boise.

