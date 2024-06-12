2024 Public Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar SeriesJun13

StartJune 13, 2024 10:00 AM MTEndJune 13, 2024 11:30 AM MT
The 2024 Public Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar Series, hosted by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management provides valuable information from business and government subject matter experts sharing critical infrastructure best practices, valuable lessons and preparedness resources.
The next seminar will take place on Thursday, June 13 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. MT. The event will focus on the safety and security impacts of houselessness on business.
