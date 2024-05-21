Alternative Soul Duo Joanz & B3E Present The New Single, “Well Known”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from Rockford, Illinois (outside of Chicago), the music duo JOANZ & B3E (pronounced “bee”) present their new single, “Well Known”. A unique blend of R&B, pop and hip-hop which the twosome call “Alternative Soul”, Joanz & B3E’s “Well Known” is receiving airplay on radio outlets in New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago as well as online music platforms.
The duo consists of rapper/vocalist Kenzell Jones (JOANZ) and singer Evan Bendel (B3E). With Joanz providing the lyrics and instrumentation (he’s proficient on guitar, bass, drums and saxophone) and B3E bringing his soulful voice in the mix, the two have already recorded several tunes, with “Well Known” being the leading single.
“ ‘ Well Known’ is our declaration that we didn’t enter the music industry for material gain,” states Joanz & B3E. “We share with our audience that it takes hard work, focus, clarity and a willing to promote yourself consistently to not only be successful with music but with anything you want out of life.”
“I listened to Joanz & B3E’s ‘Well Known’ and like what I heard,” stated Don Thomas, writer for the New York Beacon. “The duo has a grown-up R&B sound that is pleasing to the ear.”
The team came together thanks to a mutual friend, who knew that Kenzell/Joanz was looking for a singer who can connect with the music he was writing. Evan Bendel/B3E, who - like Joanz - has a strong background in singing Gospel music, was introduced to his current music partner and thus began to create many songs. They went on to film music videos and already their clips have garnered a total of two million views on YouTube.
Joanz & B3E plan to tour this summer and into the fall of 2024. Released via All In Entertainment Music Group, “Well Known” is now available on all streaming platforms.
Joanz and B3E's video, "Well Known"