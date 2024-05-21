Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives an additional EUR 5 million from Austria

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a new pledge of EUR 5 million from the Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation, and Technology of the Republic of Austria. This contribution is part of Austria's ongoing support for Ukraine, aimed at reinforcing its energy infrastructure amidst the war.

With this latest donation, Austria has contributed EUR 15 million over the past two years. The EUR 5 million is allocated for immediate repairs and enhancements of crucial energy facilities in Ukraine attacked by Russia's brutal war of aggression against civilian infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 438 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.