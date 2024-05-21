Director Lorkowski discusses progress and challenges in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s energy sector

Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, today concluded his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he engaged with local energy officials to enhance cooperation and promote advancements in energy sector reforms. Throughout his visit, Director Lorkowski met with key stakeholders across the energy sector to discuss ongoing and upcoming initiatives. He also presented Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Implementation Report to the Committee on Transport and Communications of the House of Representatives, as well as to the Committee on Foreign and Trade Policy, Customs, Transport and Communications of the House of Peoples.

During his discussions, Director Lorkowski acknowledged the modest progress Bosnia and Herzegovina has achieved in implementing the Energy Community acquis in 2023. He highlighted the timely submission of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), which aligns with the 2030 climate and energy targets. Additionally, he noted legislative advancements in renewable energy, electricity, and energy labeling within the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the establishment of a new registry for guarantees of origin in Republika Srpska. However, Director Lorkowski expressed concerns about the slow progress in establishing a compliant legal framework for the security of supply in the electricity, gas, and oil sectors. He also highlighted the stagnation in environmental regulation and compliance issues within the institutional framework of the Energy Regulator.

Looking ahead, Director Lorkowski emphasized the urgency for Bosnia and Herzegovina to promptly transpose and implement the Electricity Integration Package, adopt a dedicated climate law to support the NECP and related policies, and finalize the NECP in accordance with the Secretariat's recommendations. Additionally, he stressed the need to align the gas sector's legal framework with the Third Energy Package and to fully implement the revised TEN-E Regulation by the end of 2024. He also underlined the Growth Plan as an opportunity to support the energy transition with EU funds.

During his two-day visit, Director Artur Lorkowski, accompanied by Deputy Director Dirk Buschle and Renewable Energy Expert Naida Taso, engaged in key discussions with several prominent officials. He met with Mr. Staša Košarac, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations; Mr. Petar Đokić, Minister of Energy and Mining of Republika Srpska; Mr. Vedran Lakić, Federal Minister of Energy, Mining, and Industry; and representatives from the State Energy Regulatory Commission, including Commissioner Mr. Suad Zeljković and Secretary Mr. Edin Zametica. The discussions also included meetings with Mr. Johann Sattler, EU Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to BiH; Mr. Sanel Buljubašić, CEO of Elektroprivreda BiH; and key officials from the Independent System Operator (NOS BiH), such as CEO Mr. Nemanja Pandurević, Mr. Muhamed Mujakic, and Ms. Ana Marić.