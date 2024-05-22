Unilog Welcomes ICCG, Inc. to Their Partner Ecosystem
Technology solution provider partners with Unilog to offer expanded solutions for its customers.WAYNE, PA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog, the leader in connected product content and commerce solutions for wholesale distribution, manufacturers, and specialty retailers, announced today that International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) has joined the company’s trusted partner network.
ICCG has been serving enterprises for their ERP, Supply Chain Planning, and PLM solution needs as an experienced Systems Integrator for the last 36 years. A global Alliance and Channel Partner for Infor, ICCG supports multiple ERP systems such as Infor M3 and Infor CSI, besides edge applications from Infor such as PLM for Process, PLM for Fashion, WMS, and Supply Chain Planning solutions. The Industry verticals ICCG supports, namely Wholesale Distribution, Manufacturing, Fashion, and Food & Beverage, all have needs for a proven eCommerce platform. This latest partnership further reinforces Unilog’s commitment to provide deep connectivity between its connected content and commerce solutions and its customers’ ERP systems.
“We’re excited to have ICCG join our partner network and bring additional value to our customers. As Infor ERP implementation experts, ICCG has the industry knowledge, experience, and implementation methodology to ensure a seamless integration with our CX1 Platform of products,” asserted Brian Lombardo, EVP of Partners & Channels for Unilog.
Bala Anantharama, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy at ICCG, sees this new partnership as a way to support more businesses looking to deliver superior experiences for their customers. “At ICCG, we’re dedicated to helping customers bridge the gap between ERP technologies and business problems to provide more value from their technology investments,” said Bala Anantharama. “Like Unilog, we have a reputation for high performance and flexibility because we have a disciplined approach, stress honesty and integrity, and always put the needs of our customers first.”
To learn more about Unilog’s industry and solution partners, or to discuss partner opportunities, contact Brian Lombardo of Unilog’s Partner Program Operations at brian.lombardo@unilogcorp.com.
About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com.
About ICCG
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Business & Technology Solution Provider. For the last 36+ years, ICCG has provided innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet critical business needs. Learn more at iccg.com.
