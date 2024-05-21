New Book ‘From Just Esther to Poly-Esther’ Shares Author’s Tale Of Triumphant Transformation
In her new book, Esther M. Alegria shares her journey from being a 24-year-old with few possessions to becoming a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new book From Just Esther to Poly–Esther: Embracing Every Part of Yourself to Transform Your Life and Career, author Esther M. Alegria shares her journey from being a 24-year-old with few possessions to becoming a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry.
“I have found there is no linear, continual path to success,” writes Alegria, the founder of APIE Therapeutics. “And guess what? That’s OK and at times necessary. There are many ways to get to the top.”
In From Just Esther to Poly-Esther, published by Advantage Books, Alegria not only tells her story of rising from modest means to corporate and research success but also offers advice and encouragement to readers about how they can overcome challenges to achieve their most cherished goals.
With that end in mind, the book is divided into five sections that Alegria, drawing on her chemistry background, refers to as “compounds.” Each compound has a theme, such as “Know Where You’re Going” and “Have No Excuses.” The chapters within those sections end with “Questions for Reflection” which allow readers to apply Alegria’s lessons to their lives.
Alegria, a Puerto Rico native who was a young wife and mother when she was inspired to pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry, describes the setbacks, criticism, ridicule, and loneliness she experienced in life. But she also expresses the joy her accomplishments brought and the triumphant feeling that came from turning some of those critics into advocates.
The “Poly-Esther” in the title is a nickname coined by her daughter and refers to the many roles Alegria has played in her life and the way she adapted to new experiences – and came away with an optimism she shares with people she mentors and with others.
“Facing tough times gives us a chance to build resilience,” Alegria writes. “If we’re open, we’ll find plenty of opportunities nestled inside of challenges. As my wise mother, also named Esther, often said, ‘You are the architect of your own destiny.’ A dash of creativity and a dose of persistence provide the energy needed for the ride. If we lean into them, they’ll drive us forward. When we set our minds and heart to focus on our dreams, the sky is really the limit.”
About Esther M. Alegria, Ph.D.
Esther M. Alegria, author of From Just Esther to Poly-Esther: Embracing Every Part of Yourself to Transform Your Life and Career, is the chief innovation officer and founder of APIE Therapeutics. With more than three decades in the biopharmaceuticals industry, she has overseen strategic and operational initiatives in Europe, the United States, and Puerto Rico. Alegria is a leader in developing therapeutic drugs to treat chronic and debilitating diseases. She also serves on several boards, including the board of directors for Avid Bioservices, the board of directors for STERIS, and the board of trustees for the PR Science Trust. Alegria holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Hawaii and an executive business management certification from Harvard Business School.
About Advantage Media Group
Advantage Media (www.advantagemedia.com) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.
