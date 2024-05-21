New Book ‘From Just Esther to Poly-Esther’ Shares Author’s Tale Of Triumphant Transformation

Esther M. Alegria releases, From Just Esther to Poly–Esther, with Advantage Books Esther M. Alegria, author of From Just Esther to Poly–Esther: Embracing Every Part of Yourself to Transform Your Life and Career

In her new book, Esther M. Alegria shares her journey from being a 24-year-old with few possessions to becoming a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry.