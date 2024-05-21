Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Teams Up with Whitney’s Cookies for Cookie Collaboration
Kimberly Schlapman’s Lemon Blueberry Teacake Cookie is available for a limited time from popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies.
Kimberly loves our cookies... She brings people joy through her music and her cooking. We bring people joy with our cookies. We hope to both bring people joy through our collaboration cookie.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitney’s Cookies, the popular gourmet cookie company founded by MasterChef winner Whitney Miller, is excited to announce a summer cookie collaboration with Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman. Available now for pre-order, a portion of the proceeds from each cookie box will go to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
— Chef Whitney Miller (Whitney's Cookies)
Schlapman and Chef Whitney combined their talents to create a taste of the South with their Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookie. From the tangy flavor of lemon to the sweet blueberries, this cookie combines family traditions and Southern flavors. This special collaboration cookie was inspired by Kimberly’s two favorite desserts, her mama's tea cakes (cookie) and lemon blueberry cobbler. Chef Whitney combined these flavors into a lemon cookie made with fresh squeezed lemon juice and lemon zest, studded with sweet jewels of chewy dried blueberries, and finished with a crunchy cobbler crumble.
Available for nationwide shipping, the cookies come packaged in a limited-release custom cookie box and includes four Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookies and one of each of Kimberly's favorite Whitney's Cookies flavors: Brownie Cookie and Celebration Sprinkles Cookie. This exclusive collaboration is available for pre-order only until June 3rd (or until sold out).
Schlapman reaction to the cookie: "It's gorgeous! The lemon flavor hits you immediately and then the blueberry pops. The combo is magic. So yummy! The texture is just like my mama's tea cakes."
"Kimberly loves our cookies,” says Chef Whitney. "She is so down-to-earth and fits our brand really well. She brings people joy through her music and her cooking. We bring people joy with our cookies. We hope to both bring people joy through our collaboration cookie."
The pre-order window is May 21st through June 3rd. For more information or to place an order, visit WhitneysCookies.co.
About Kimberly Schlapman: As a founding member of GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group Little Big Town, Kimberly is well known for her stunning voice and insightful songwriting. Since making their debut over 25 years ago, Little Big Town has released 10 studio albums and produced multiple No. 1 singles including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” Better Man,” and “Girl Crush,” to name a few. Beyond her musical endeavors, Kimberly has showcased her culinary skills as the host of her own cooking show, Kimberly’s Simply Southern. Additionally, she has authored two books: the best-selling cookbook Oh Gussie! Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen, and the children’s book, A Dolly for Christmas, a true story about her own family’s journey to adopt a baby girl.
About Whitney Miller: In 2010, at just 22 years old, Whitney was declared the winner of MasterChef - the hit reality cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Since winning the show, she has traveled the globe, cooking in the world’s most exclusive kitchens and appearing alongside celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri, Curtis Stone, and Buddy Valastro. Whitney’s celebrity clientele has included Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Jase & Missy Robertson, Rascal Flatts and many more, and notable names like Jessica Simpson and Reese Witherspoon have become some of Whitney’s Cookies' best customers. Whitney’s many television appearances include Good Morning America, FABLife, Hallmark’s Home & Family, Daytime, Huckabee, Food Network’s Big Food Truck Tip and more, and she was recently chosen as one of TJ Maxx’s Hero Women. Whitney is the author of Whitney Miller’s New Southern Table (Thomas Nelson) and Modern Hospitality: Simple Recipes with Southern Charm (Rodale) with a foreword by Gordon Ramsay.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 6157712040
email us here