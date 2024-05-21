Sora Finance launches on Morningstar Advisor Workstation App Hub
Sora Finance launches on Morningstar Advisor Workstation App Hub, providing advisors access a one-stop shop to optimize client liabilitiesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sora Finance has announced that its artificial intelligence platform for client liability management and optimization is now available on Morningstar Advisor Workstation App Hub. Sora partners with over 500 financial advisory firms, actively managing more than $2.5 billion of client liabilities. The Sora platform automatically populates data on clients’ outstanding liabilities, giving advisors unparalleled visibility and out-of-the-box analytical tools for designing wealth-creation strategies. Additionally, using its AI-based insights engine and live rates from 50+ lenders across the country, Sora proactively alerts advisors when clients can save money on existing liabilities and surfaces the best rates on new loan requests. With Sora’s services available to Morningstar Workstation users, advisors will have a unique opportunity to enhance their advice by analyzing and optimizing the liabilities side of a balance sheet.
Morningstar Advisor Workstation is a connected suite of tools spanning proposal creation, investment research, investment planning, and more that empower great advice to help drive success for advisory firms, advisors, and investors. App Hub, nestled within the Morningstar Advisor Workstation, is designed to bridge existing workflow gaps for advisors seamlessly. It achieves this by integrating respected resources, trusted platforms, and valued organizations that are already integral to advisor operations.
