Sora Finance Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Elevating Data Security to Industry-Leading Standards
Sora, a pioneering wealthtech firm, today announced the achievement of SOC 2 certification.
Achieving SOC 2 certification is not just a milestone—it's a reflection of our unwavering dedication to our clients' trust and safety”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sora Finance, a pioneering technology firm in the financial advisory sector, is proud to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit, conducted by an external and independent CPA firm. This certification underscores Sora's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and operational integrity.
The SOC 2 audit, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a rigorous assessment of a company’s controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Sora’s SOC 2 report did not have any noted exceptions; as a result, Sora was issued a “clean” audit opinion.
"Sora's mission has always been to empower financial advisors with the most accurate and secure tools for managing client liabilities to grow net worth," said Siddhartha Oza, Co-CEO of Sora Finance. "Achieving SOC 2 certification is not just a milestone—it's a reflection of our unwavering dedication to our clients' trust and safety. We see this as an essential step in our journey to redefine financial management and drive significant growth for our clients."
The certification is particularly significant for Sora Finance, which leverages cutting-edge AI technology to optimize liability management. The platform provides real-time analytics that surfaces monetizable savings opportunities, enhancing financial outcomes for advisors and their clients. Sora’s SOC 2 certification assures current and future clients that Sora Finance adheres to the most stringent industry standards for data security, providing peace of mind that their information is protected at all times.
